“We’re one and the same” – what playing Moana means to Catherine Laga’aia

Watching Disney’s Moana was a memorable moment for Catherine Laga’aia, who was only nine years old when the animation was released.

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Now, she gets to step into the role she adored 10 years later in its live-action iteration, exclusively telling New Idea she feels like she’s grown up with her.

“It’s really cool seeing how things shift and change and what things stay the same in terms of Moana, but it’s really exciting to be able to celebrate her being a little bit older now,” she tells us at the film’s Sydney premiere at the International Convention Centre.

Catherine Laga’aia feels like she’s grown up with Moana. (Credit: Disney)

“The last thing I’d want is for the Moana hype to die out. I’m 19 and feeling like her age again, so I’m really excited that we get to revamp and kick her up again.”

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Her character is known for her tenacity and ambition, which the young star relates to and sees within herself.

“I feel like growing up with her, I idolised her, and made her a distant part of me. We’re one and the same now,” she continues. The role also marks her first time on a film set.

Her desire to do her character proud and the film’s themes of courage and family justice are also shared by the film’s director, Thomas Kail, explaining that he spent three years working on the movie.

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He believes the heart of the story lies in self-discovery and wants viewers to remember that when they watch the film.

“I think this is about someone who has a feeling inside of her and isn’t sure how to trust it and learns that sometimes that means going against what we’re supposed to do and go to a place we know that we belong,” he exclusively shares with New Idea before its release on July 8.

Thomas Kail (left) says he has many people to thank for making the live-action iteration of Moana possible, including Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson, who plays Maui. (Credit: Getty)

And he has many people to thank for bringing it to life, with 2,944 people included in the film’s end credits.

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“The fact that many people had work during a time when our industry is looking for stories to tell and the fact that we got to tell a story about Pacific Island culture is incredibly meaningful,” he shares with us.