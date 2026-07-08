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“We’re one and the same” – what playing Moana means to Catherine Laga’aia

She's celebrating one of her favourite characters.
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Watching Disney’s Moana was a memorable moment for Catherine Laga’aia, who was only nine years old when the animation was released.

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Now, she gets to step into the role she adored 10 years later in its live-action iteration, exclusively telling New Idea she feels like she’s grown up with her.

“It’s really cool seeing how things shift and change and what things stay the same in terms of Moana, but it’s really exciting to be able to celebrate her being a little bit older now,” she tells us at the film’s Sydney premiere at the International Convention Centre.

Catherine Laga'aia filming Disney live action Moana
Catherine Laga’aia feels like she’s grown up with Moana. (Credit: Disney)

“The last thing I’d want is for the Moana hype to die out. I’m 19 and feeling like her age again, so I’m really excited that we get to revamp and kick her up again.”

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Her character is known for her tenacity and ambition, which the young star relates to and sees within herself.

“I feel like growing up with her, I idolised her, and made her a distant part of me. We’re one and the same now,” she continues. The role also marks her first time on a film set.

Her desire to do her character proud and the film’s themes of courage and family justice are also shared by the film’s director, Thomas Kail, explaining that he spent three years working on the movie.

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He believes the heart of the story lies in self-discovery and wants viewers to remember that when they watch the film.

“I think this is about someone who has a feeling inside of her and isn’t sure how to trust it and learns that sometimes that means going against what we’re supposed to do and go to a place we know that we belong,” he exclusively shares with New Idea before its release on July 8.

Moana live-action director Thomas Kail, Catherine Laga'aia and Dwayne Johnson in Sydney for premiere
Thomas Kail (left) says he has many people to thank for making the live-action iteration of Moana possible, including Catherine Laga’aia and Dwayne Johnson, who plays Maui. (Credit: Getty)

And he has many people to thank for bringing it to life, with 2,944 people included in the film’s end credits.

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“The fact that many people had work during a time when our industry is looking for stories to tell and the fact that we got to tell a story about Pacific Island culture is incredibly meaningful,” he shares with us.

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Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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