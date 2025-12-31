Pack Your Bags — The White Lotus Season 4 Is Checking Us Back In

Even though season three only aired in 2025, it’s fair to say fans are already desperate for season four of The White Lotus.

Advertisement

With much chatter about where it could possibly be set and who will star in it, we compiled everything we know about The White Lotus season four below.

Scroll on for more!

The third season of The White Lotus was shot in Thailand. (Credit: HBO)

What is The White Lotus about?

If you’ve seen it everywhere and feel like you’ve been missing out on any The White Lotus conversations, here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

The White Lotus is a dark comedy series that follows individuals who visit White Lotus resorts worldwide.

Their stays are impacted by mishaps, employee exploits, drama, and, of course, death.

At the start of each season, we see someone has died, and fans try to figure out who the victims and murderers are.

Advertisement

Each season stands on its own, so you can generally watch in whichever order you choose.

Set against stunning global backdrops, including Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand, it’s a social satire, with a hint of murder thrown in for good measure.

While nothing has officially been confirmed, Deadline reported that France is being eyed for the next anthology.

The White Lotus creator Mike White has been spotted at hotels in France. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Is there a season four of The White Lotus?

Luckily for us, it was given the green light by HBO in January 2025!

In September, the outlet reported that The White Lotus director Mike White was spotted in the French Riviera.

HBO has a marketing partnership with the Four Seasons hotel chain, which has been a focal point of the series. However, season three, which was shot in Thailand, used three other hotels.

There’s also speculation that it could be set in Norway, with Egypt and Mexico also being reported as future locations.

Advertisement

Fingers crossed that a future season is set in Australia, we have so many stunning locations for it!

It’s possible that the next season will be released in late 2026 or early 2027, so we will have to wait and see.

Helena Boham Carter is reportedly in talks to join season four of The White Lotus. (Credit: Getty)

Who is in the cast of season four of The White Lotus?

Each season is stacked with a phenomenal cast, and this upcoming season is no exception.

Advertisement

Vikings star Alexander Ludwig and former Disney star AJ Michalka are the first two confirmed stars for season four.

Some survivors from previous seasons might return, though, but we will get a fresh cast.

Helena Boham Carter is also reportedly in talks for a role in the series, as per Deadline.

AJ Michalka is going to star in the upcoming season. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Where can I watch The White Lotus in Australia?

You can watch all three seasons of The White Lotus on HBO Max.