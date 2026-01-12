The best 2026 travel trends you NEED to know about

From set-jetting journeys to Greek islands and family cruises to epic cross-country treks in the name of sport, we’ve got your 2026 travel plans sorted for the year.
Get ready to pack your bags and block your calendars.
Your next great adventure awaits you!
The 2026 travel trends we’re adding to our bucket lists
Best for: readers, writers, girl’s trips
It’s no secret that reading has suddenly become ‘cool’ again, which is all thanks to the viral #booktok trend on social media in recent years.
And with it, the rise of reading retreats. Gather your favourite bookworms and explore the real-life inspirations for your favourite books and authors.
Any Jane Austen fans fancy a trip to the late writer’s home in England? Or for something fun, rent an Airbnb and get creative with activities.
From group reading to themed cocktail nights, the options are endless!
There are even group reading retreats designed by organisers – simply book and join in on the fun. You might make some lifelong pals.
Get ready to read:
02
Best for: families, romantic weekends
In 2026, we’re embracing country! And before you start calculating the cost of a return flight from Texas, USA, we advise you to first look closer to home!
With thousands of quaint villages and gorgeous farmhouses Down Under, you’ll be spoiled for choice.
Australia plays host to farmsteads of all shapes and sizes, ranging from authentic farm stays to remote luxury that can be easily booked online.
Whether you’re seeking adventure with the kids or looking for a romantic weekend with your partner, a farm stay can be just what you need!
Shake it up with country living:
Best for: film buffs, group holidays
Set-jetting is an iconic trend that’s here to stay.
Fans of The White Lotus should consider booking a tranquil getaway at the lavish Four Seasons in Koh Samui, Thailand for an immersive experience.
Or prepare yourself for an epic Lord of the Rings trek across the majestic mountains of New Zealand.
Better yet, have the time of your life on the sun-soaked beaches of Greece and Croatia for a taste of the Mamma Mia! world and indulge your inner movie buff.
Immerse yourself in movies:
- Hobbiton tour in North Island
- Harry Potter Warner Bros. Studio tour in London
- Four Seasons in Koh Samui
04
Best for: sports fans, group holidays
Pack your bags, sports fanatics, because 2026 is set to be a year of epic proportions!
Fancy yourself a trip to Italy for the Winter Olympics (February) and Paralympics (March) in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo?
Or better yet, fly to Glasgow, Scotland, for the Commonwealth Games in July.
And soccer fans, prepare yourselves! The FIFA World Cup (June-July) will be jointly held by three countries for the first time – Canada, Mexico and the United States.
This calls for a trek through North America.
Celebrate international sports:
05
Best for: couples, family vacations, retirement holidays
Let’s face it, travelling by plane is rarely a breeze – add kids to the mix at customs and you might as well have just stayed home!
Thankfully, cruises are back in style (not that they were ever out).
Picture yourself lounging on the sundeck by the pool with a glass of bubbles in hand.
Or soak up the culture of a brand-new city every time you disembark for a day!
Cruises are designed to keep every family member entertained, with games, arcades and shows, and usually offer on-board day care centres so you can enjoy time alone.
Sail through the great white ocean:
Best for: adventure-seekers, risk takers
Oh, the places you’ll go!
If you’re looking to dip your toes into solo travel, 2026 is definitely the year to take the leap.
It’s one of the biggest styles of travel to emerge since the Covid-era, according to Flight Centre Australia, and for good reason.
At New Idea, we’re all for embracing new experiences in the coming year – with or without a partner by your side!
Embrace solo adventures:
Best places to travel to in 2026
According to Expedia’s latest global travel report, these are the top destinations on the rise for 2026. Watch this space!