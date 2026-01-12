The best 2026 travel trends you NEED to know about

From set-jetting journeys to Greek islands and family cruises to epic cross-country treks in the name of sport, we’ve got your 2026 travel plans sorted for the year.

Get ready to pack your bags and block your calendars.

01 Bookish Backdrops

Best for: readers, writers, girl’s trips

It’s no secret that reading has suddenly become ‘cool’ again, which is all thanks to the viral #booktok trend on social media in recent years.

And with it, the rise of reading retreats. Gather your favourite bookworms and explore the real-life inspirations for your favourite books and authors.

Any Jane Austen fans fancy a trip to the late writer’s home in England? Or for something fun, rent an Airbnb and get creative with activities.

From group reading to themed cocktail nights, the options are endless!

There are even group reading retreats designed by organisers – simply book and join in on the fun. You might make some lifelong pals.

Get ready to read:

02 Farm Fresh

Best for: families, romantic weekends

In 2026, we’re embracing country! And before you start calculating the cost of a return flight from Texas, USA, we advise you to first look closer to home!

With thousands of quaint villages and gorgeous farmhouses Down Under, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

Australia plays host to farmsteads of all shapes and sizes, ranging from authentic farm stays to remote luxury that can be easily booked online.

Whether you’re seeking adventure with the kids or looking for a romantic weekend with your partner, a farm stay can be just what you need!

Shake it up with country living:

03 Cinematic Coordinates

Best for: film buffs, group holidays

Set-jetting is an iconic trend that’s here to stay.

Fans of The White Lotus should consider booking a tranquil getaway at the lavish Four Seasons in Koh Samui, Thailand for an immersive experience.

Or prepare yourself for an epic Lord of the Rings trek across the majestic mountains of New Zealand.

Better yet, have the time of your life on the sun-soaked beaches of Greece and Croatia for a taste of the Mamma Mia! world and indulge your inner movie buff.

Immerse yourself in movies:

04 Global Games

Best for: sports fans, group holidays

Pack your bags, sports fanatics, because 2026 is set to be a year of epic proportions!

Fancy yourself a trip to Italy for the Winter Olympics (February) and Paralympics (March) in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo?

Or better yet, fly to Glasgow, Scotland, for the Commonwealth Games in July.

And soccer fans, prepare yourselves! The FIFA World Cup (June-July) will be jointly held by three countries for the first time – Canada, Mexico and the United States.

This calls for a trek through North America.

Celebrate international sports: