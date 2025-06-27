Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Nothing takes the excitement out of travel quite like the dreaded wait at the baggage carousel – or even worse, lost luggage.

If you’re getting ready to jet off and want to skip the hassle of checked baggage, you’re in luck. Whether budget or bougie, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best carry-on suitcases that offer ample space for your belongings while still meeting cabin size requirements.

The best carry-on suitcases for 2025

(Credit: July ) 01 July Carry On Light Expandable $275 at July This carry-on suitcase is worth the investment if you love travelling light. Weighing just 2.2kg, there’s also an option to expand from 35L to 40L if extra space is needed. With nine colours to choose from and its chic design, it’s no wonder this suitcase is one of July’s best sellers. Shop Now

(Credit: Samsonite) 02 Samsonite Essens Suitcase 55cm $329.40 (usually $549) at Samsonite Fly in style with this European-made carry-on featuring a 3-point locking system for extra security and smooth dual wheels. A bonus? It’s made using recycled materials for guilt-free travelling. Shop Now

(Credit: Monos) 03 Monos Hybrid Carry-On $525 at Monos Jet setter or trend setter? Though on the pricier side, this durable suitcase has been designed to fit effortlessly into the overhead bins of all major airlines worldwide. Not only does it look good, but the inside is made using ultra-soft anti-microbial lining, so your belongings are well cared for. Shop Now

(Credit: Strandbags ) 04 Nere Bondi Carry-On 56cm Suitcase $220 at Strandbags Designed to take the stress out of travel, this carry-on suitcase is extra durable thanks to its scratch-resistant hard shell. Stroll seamlessly through the airport with sleek dual spinner wheels for easy manoeuvring. Shop Now

(Credit: Target ) 05 Anko Carry On Hard Case – 47cm $40 at Target Perfect for a quick getaway, this compact carry-on is functional and fashionable, and compatible with most airline size requirements. You next carry on, companion for breezy travel! Shop Now