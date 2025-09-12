It’s time for a spring getaway! These are the best places to visit in Australia in 2025

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

It’s time to say farewell to the winter blues and make way for something new, with the best places to visit in Australia this new season.

As the flowers start to sprout, and the sky begins to say hello again, spring returns to full bloom!

To celebrate, we’ve put together the three best seasonal getaways that’ll freshen up your smile and keep you blossoming in the second half of 2025.

1. Spring blooms in Canberra

When one thinks of the country’s capital, the first thing that comes to mind is probably Parliament House.

But Canberra is also home to one of Australia’s most fantastic cultural hubs of food, art and everything in between!

Experience the joy of spring in Canberra. (Credit: Floriade Australia)

Stroll through the brutalist architecture of the National Gallery of Australia and marvel at artwork from all corners of life.

If you’re with family, Questacon is the ultimate kids’ science playground – and just a 10-minute walk away!

But the real highlight of spring? The annual Floriade festival, of course, when one million blooms are planted in Commonwealth Park by Lake Burley Griffin – from a sea of multicoloured tulips and bright, yellow daffodils to purple violas and signature red poppies.

One million blooms are planted each year. (Credit: Floriade Australia)

There’ll be plenty of food and drink vendors around, but if you’ve got an appetite, then visit Lazy Su.

We recommend the set menu, which includes wagyu cheesesteak spring rolls, char siu pork baos and Japanese roast chicken.

2. Tropical oasis in the Daintree Rainforest

Nothing says spring quite like the native wonderland that is the Daintree Rainforest in Queensland.

The lush green landscape will take your breath away and invigorate your spirit all at once!

To immerse yourself in its natural wonders, coast through the waters with a river drift experience guided by Back Country Bliss Adventures.

Drift through nature with Back County Bliss Adventures. (Credit: Tourism and Events Queensland )

If you’d prefer something less adrenaline-packed but equally inviting, then book a guided Dreamtime Walk through Mossman Gorge with the local cultural centre.

Another fantastic experience you can’t miss is a river cruise through the rainforest with Daintree Boatman Wildlife Cruises.

You might get a sneak peek at some crocs while you’re at it! Once you’ve made the most of the natural gems, head back to your fortress at one of Noah Creek’s eco-retreats.

Wake up to an incredible view of nature’s finest. (Credit: Noah Creek Eco Huts)

We suggest booking the Ridge House for families, with an epic lookout straight from your window!

3. Dive into the Margaret River

There’s never a bad time to head to the all-too-famous Margaret River in Western Australia – home to gorgeous vineyards, cosy farmstays and decadent food experiences.

We recommend lakeside glamping at Olio Bello, an organic olive oil farm, for a one-of-a-kind luxury getaway.

Glamping is made easy at Olio Bello. (Credit: Olio Bello)

If you’re looking for a break from all the rich wine tastings, opt for an olive oil tasting.

Yes, you read that correctly – sample their pressed and infused concoctions, as well as their gourmet range of olives, dips and chutneys. Sign us up!

From November 20-23 this year, the Pair’d food and wine festival will once again transform the Margaret River into a world-class foodie destination. It truly cements this region as one of the best places to visit in Australia.

Culinary greats such as Matt Moran, Andy Hearnden (known as Andy Cooks on social media) and Josh Niland are just the tip of what’s expected to be a brilliant line-up!

Indulge in divine food made from Australia’s best. (Credit: Pair’d Margaret River)

From coastal parties and vineyard tours to farm feasts and indulgent tastings, there’s something for everyone.

But be sure to book now, as tickets are sure to be snapped up quickly.