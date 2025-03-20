Pack your bags and get a playlist ready for the drive because it’s finally the season for a Gilmore Girls inspired road trip.
From small-town staples to the essentials that make up a fantastic getaway, we’ve got the perfect guide for how to have a Gilmore-approved trip with your gals – without having to head to the States.
The essentials for a Stars Hollow-themed getaway
01
A bed and breakfast
Quintessential for any Gilmore Girls-themed getaway, a bed and breakfast is a fantastic way to get to know the local community from a small town or region.
Escape the chaos of daily life and slip into one of these cozy stays in regional Victoria – our picks are the Rosebank guesthouse in Healesville and a room at the Islay House in Woodend – or perhaps stay at this charming bed and breakfast in Queensland.
02
A local diner
While there’s no diner quite like Luke’s in Stars Hollow, it’s worth a shot to pop into the town’s local spot and get to know the area.
A diner is the ultimate place to satisfy food cravings, but consider the local pub or a casual restaurant if there isn’t one around.
03
An antique shop
In Stars Hollow, Kim’s Antiques is the place to go for incredible finds – whether it’s a painting or a 200-year-old chair.
Every small town is built with at least one antique store that’s treasured by the locals, so don’t be afraid to ask around about to find the best bits and bobs.
Who knows, you might come across the cutest vintage telephone!
04
A picnic in the park
If there’s ever a time to enjoy a picnic, it’s during this trip. Hitting the road in Autumn? You’ll be spoiled with the vibrant shades of reds, yellows, and oranges among the trees.
Pack some artisanal cheese and crackers from the local deli and maybe even a bottle of Merlot if you’re in the mood. Going solo? Pack one of the books we recommended!
Elevate your experience with these trip must-haves
01
KeepCup Traveller – M12oz
$44.95 at au.keepcup.com
A Gilmore Girls trip wouldn’t be complete without coffee!
But while Lorelai might be fine using plastic takeaway cups, we prefer a sustainable option such as this KeepCup travel mug. If this gorgeous grape shade isn’t to your liking, simply choose one of the 13 other colour combinations on offer!
02
4-Person Picnic Backpack
$84.99 (down from $109.99) at amazon.com.au
Enjoy a picnic by the lake with this super convenient backpack – loaded with four cutlery sets (including stainless steel knives, forks, spoons, dinner plates, cotton napkins, wine glasses), a cheese knife, bottle opener, salt and pepper shakers and a chopping board.
It’s also got room in the back pocket to fit some snacks, and a side pocket perfect for a bottle of wine!
03
Talking As Fast As I Can by Lauren Graham
$20.35 (down from $22.99) at booktopia.com.au
If you’re anything like Rory, then you’ll want to pack a book or two for light reading (is finishing a book considered light?) during any downtime.
Lauren Graham’s Talking As Fast As I Can is a fantastic read if you’re curious to read about life on set. If you do end up taking a second book or have already read Lauren’s book, then consider actress Kelly Bishop’s The Third Gilmore Girl for an insider scoop.
You might be on a break, but your skin surely won’t be – grab this ultra-rich overnight cream to hydrate and prevent dry, stressed skin.
It’s packed with a bio-fermented ectoin molecule that restores the skin and seals in moisture. Even better, the added magnesium is designed to promote better sleep!
05
Studio Dani Scarf
$39.95 at theiconic.com.au
If you’re aiming for an Autumn or Winter trip to keep the vibes as authentic to the show’s aesthetic as possible, then you’ll likely be needing a scarf!
This soft blue scarf from Studio is the perfect cozy addition to any seasonal outfit – we reckon even Lorelai would approve!