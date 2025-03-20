Pack your bags and get a playlist ready for the drive because it’s finally the season for a Gilmore Girls inspired road trip.

From small-town staples to the essentials that make up a fantastic getaway, we’ve got the perfect guide for how to have a Gilmore-approved trip with your gals – without having to head to the States.

(Credit: Getty)

01 A bed and breakfast

Quintessential for any Gilmore Girls-themed getaway, a bed and breakfast is a fantastic way to get to know the local community from a small town or region.

Escape the chaos of daily life and slip into one of these cozy stays in regional Victoria – our picks are the Rosebank guesthouse in Healesville and a room at the Islay House in Woodend – or perhaps stay at this charming bed and breakfast in Queensland.

(Credit: Getty)

02 A local diner

While there’s no diner quite like Luke’s in Stars Hollow, it’s worth a shot to pop into the town’s local spot and get to know the area.

A diner is the ultimate place to satisfy food cravings, but consider the local pub or a casual restaurant if there isn’t one around.

(Credit: Getty)

03 An antique shop

In Stars Hollow, Kim’s Antiques is the place to go for incredible finds – whether it’s a painting or a 200-year-old chair.

Every small town is built with at least one antique store that’s treasured by the locals, so don’t be afraid to ask around about to find the best bits and bobs.

Who knows, you might come across the cutest vintage telephone!

(Credit: Getty)

04 A picnic in the park

If there’s ever a time to enjoy a picnic, it’s during this trip. Hitting the road in Autumn? You’ll be spoiled with the vibrant shades of reds, yellows, and oranges among the trees.

Pack some artisanal cheese and crackers from the local deli and maybe even a bottle of Merlot if you’re in the mood. Going solo? Pack one of the books we recommended!