The top 5 travel trends you NEED to experience in 2025

It’s official – the time to pack your bags and say ‘see ya later’ to your boss has come at last. From skiing chalets in Japan to star-gazing at a Bedouin camp in the Jordanian desert, your 2025 travel itinerary just got a whole lot more interesting.

Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered with the top 5 travel trends to keep on your agenda this year!

Opting for something a little smaller? Nothing says ‘mini-escape’ quite like a tiny-home village on a remote island in Norway. We’ll let the incredibly positive reviews speak for themselves.

Pack your warmest winter coat and furry socks because you’re heading to Japan. Indulge yourself with a luxurious getaway at this ski chalet all to yourself in the Kitaazumi District. The sleek accommodation is already outstanding, but the scenery just takes your breath away.

Forget your swimmers and thongs this holiday, we’re heading for the snow. Cooler climate vacations are all the rage now – just ask Emily in Paris!

(Credit: Getty)

02 Floral Phenomenon

It might be 2025 but we’re dipping into the 1960’s flower power mantra with this one. Nature has always been a reason for travelling, but this year we’re all about smelling the roses (and cherry blossoms and tulips)!

Still, in Japan, book a guided tour to take you on a journey through the beauty of Kyoto’s cherry blossom trees. With some trees older than a couple of hundred years, you’ll experience history right before your very eyes and nose.

Across the world, tulip fields make for the desktop wallpapers of your dreams, except this time you’ll be seeing them through the eyes of a local tour guide in Keukenhof in the Netherlands and not a screen.

(Credit: Getty)

03 Astrotourism

What could possibly sound better than sitting by a bonfire in the middle of the desert as you watch the celestial sky free from the polluted lights of any city? Camp in style with this luxurious Martian tent in Wadi Rum in Jordan, with panoramic views of an unfiltered night sky worthy of an artwork.

Or better yet, experience Aurora Borealis before your very eyes from the comforts of this modern glass cottage in Norway – fitted with your own private hot tub.

(Credit: Getty)

04 Set-jetting

Live out the lives of your favourite on-screen characters and travel to places used to film iconic movies and shows. Our personal favourite for this trend is Paddington in Peru. Book a guided tour through the wondrous Amazon rainforest and see where little Paddington grew up in all its glory. If you’ve got the energy, a trip to Machu Pichu wouldn’t hurt!

If the White Lotus is more your style, then this stunning resort in Thailand will have you gasping in awe – just in time for season 3 of the HBO series.

(Credit: Getty)

05 Wellness reset

It’s no secret that wellness is the ultimate trend right now, with beauty DIYs and Pilates circulating on social media like a snowstorm.

A wellness reset is all about taking yourself out of the hustle and bustle and learning to slow down and reconnect with nature in an overstimulating, online world. Rediscover yourself in an enchanting stay at the Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra in India, described as a ‘sanctuary for your senses’.

Or escape to the Bahamas and realign your body with a stay at the Sivandanda Ashram Yoga Retreat.