6 must-have travel accessories every seasoned jet-setter needs

Travelling can be an exciting adventure, but it’s the little things that can make or break your experience. Whether you’re jetting off for a long weekend or embarking on a month-long journey, having the right travel accessories can elevate your trip from stressful to seamless. From staying organised to staying comfortable, the best travel essentials are designed to make life on the road easier and more enjoyable.

In this guide, we’ve curated a list of six must-have travel accessories that every savvy traveller should pack. These items are not only practical but can also help you make the most of your journey, no matter where your wanderlust takes you. From noise-cancelling headphones to a reusable water bottle, these travel companions ensure you’re prepared for anything—from delayed flights to handy items. So, before you zip up your suitcase and head to the airport, make sure you’re equipped with the tools that will keep you relaxed, connected, and stylish throughout your travels.

The best travel accessories 2024

01 BOSE QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in Sandstone $552.46 (usually $649.95) at Myer Experience next-level sound with the BOSE QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in Sandstone. Featuring world-class noise cancellation, these headphones deliver a quieter experience than ever before, perfect for travel or everyday use. The breakthrough spatialised audio immerses you in your favourite music, making it feel as though the sound is all around you, no matter the source. With an elevated design and premium materials, these headphones offer exceptional comfort for long listening sessions. Whether you’re on a plane or unwinding at home, the BOSE QuietComfort Ultra Headphones bring your music to life like never before. Key features: World-class noise cancellation

Breakthrough spatialised audio

Immersive listening experience

Elevated, premium design

Unmatched comfort for long use Also available at: $552.46 from Amazon

$568 from Catch.com.au Shop now 02 INIU Portable power bank $25.49 (usually $46.99) at Amazon The INIU SAFE Fast Charge Pro power bank is the perfect travel companion for keeping your devices powered up on the go. Its ultra-portable design makes it incredibly slim and lightweight, so you can easily slip it into your bag or pocket without adding bulk. With a 10,000mAh capacity, this power bank can charge your phone multiple times, ensuring you stay connected during long trips. The fast charging feature lets you quickly top up your battery during layovers or on the road, and its universal compatibility means it can charge all your essential travel gadgets, from smartphones to tablets. Key features: Ultra-portable design for easy travel

10,000mAh capacity for multiple charges on the go

22.5W fast charging powers devices quickly

Universal compatibility for all travel gadgets

Slim and lightweight, perfect for any travel bag Shop now 03 trtl travel and airplane pillow $94.99 at Amazon Experience unparalleled comfort with the scientifically proven Trtl travel neck pillow. Its unique, patented design allows you to easily adjust the pillow for optimal support, keeping your head and neck aligned during naps. Perfect for long flights or car journeys, this pillow features super soft fleece and plush cushioning to help you drift into a refreshing sleep. Weighing just 4.5oz, its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to attach to your backpack without added bulk. Plus, it’s machine-washable for effortless cleaning. Arrive at your destination feeling revitalised and ready to explore with the ultimate travel essential. Key features: Patented adjustable design for optimal neck support

Super soft fleece and plush cushioning for comfort

Lightweight and compact

Easy to attach to luggage or backpack

Machine-washable for convenient cleaning Shop Now 04 BAGAIL packing cubes (8-pack) $33.99 at Amazon Stay organised while travelling with the premium upgraded nylon packing cubes. Crafted from smooth, water-repellent fabric, these cubes protect your clothes from wrinkles and stains, ensuring they arrive looking fresh. The lightweight yet durable design means you can pack efficiently without adding extra weight. Each cube features a sturdy double-way zipper for quick access and a soft mesh top panel that allows you to see your items easily, preventing unnecessary fumbling. Available in multiple sizes and vibrant colours, these versatile packing cubes fit seamlessly into most carry-on bags, making them ideal for any journey. Key features: Premium upgraded nylon fabric for wrinkle and stain protection

Lightweight design for easy packing without added weight

Sturdy double-way zipper for fast and easy access

Soft mesh top panel for visibility and protection of delicate clothes

Versatile sizes and colours to suit various travel needs Also available at: $49.26 from eBay Shop Now

05 Apple AirTag (4-pack) $148.99 (usually $165) at Amazon Keep your luggage secure and easily trackable while travelling with Apple AirTag. This essential tracker connects effortlessly to your iPhone or iPad with a one-tap setup, allowing you to monitor your bags through the Find My app. Simply, attach AirTag to your suitcase and, if it goes missing, play a sound through the built-in speaker to locate it quickly. If your luggage is further away, utilise the vast network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices to help find it. Activate Lost Mode to receive notifications when your bag is detected, giving you peace of mind on every journey. Key features: Effortless one-tap setup with iPhone or iPad

Built-in speaker to play sound for easy location

Utilises the vast Find My network for broader tracking

Lost Mode alerts you when your luggage is detected

Compact design easily attaches to luggage for secure tracking Also available at: $149 from Woolworths Shop Now

06 Owala FreeSip insulated stainless steel water bottle with straw $48.23 at Amazon Stay hydrated on your travels with this insulated stainless steel water bottle, designed for ultimate convenience. The patented FreeSip spout allows you to sip upright through the built-in straw or tilt back to drink from the spout opening. Its protective push-to-open lid keeps the spout clean, while the convenient carry loop doubles as a lock for secure transport. With double-wall insulation, your drinks stay cold for up to 24 hours, and the wide opening makes it easy to add ice or clean. Made from BPA, lead, and phthalate-free materials, this bottle is perfect for any adventure. Key features: Patented FreeSip spout for versatile drinking options

Protective push-to-open lid keeps the spout clean

Double-wall insulation keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours

Wide opening for easy cleaning and ice addition

BPA, lead, and phthalate-free materials for safe use Also available at: $79.95 from THE ICONIC

$69.95 from Kitchen Warehouse

$63.95 from Catch.com.au Shop Now

What travel accessories should I take with me?

When packing for a trip, it’s essential to take travel accessories that keep you organised and comfortable. Noise-cancelling headphones help you relax during flights, and a travel pillow adds comfort to long journeys. Don’t forget packing cubes to keep your luggage neat. A travel wallet for secure storage of important documents and a reusable water bottle will also come in handy for a stress-free travel experience.

What are the top travel accessories for long-haul flights?

For long-haul flights, having the right travel accessories can make all the difference. Noise-cancelling headphones are essential for blocking out cabin noise, while a travel pillow and lightweight blanket provide comfort during extended periods of sitting. A portable charger ensures your devices stay powered, while a sleep mask helps you rest peacefully. Keep your belongings organised with a travel wallet, and pack a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated. Compression socks are also a great addition to improve circulation on long flights. These essentials will keep you comfortable and relaxed throughout your journey.

