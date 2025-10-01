You’ll definitely win ‘Best Costume’ this Halloween with these spook-tacular picks for 2025

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Halloween is just around the corner, and we’ve got to get your costumes sorted out ASAP!

But don’t panic just yet – we’ve already done the research so you don’t have to.

Simply scroll down, and dress to impress with the best Halloween costumes to keep you dazzling and on-trend in 2025.

1. Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl

Now, it wouldn’t be a trendy Halloween without Miss Taylor Alison Swift herself – extravagant headpieces, sparkly tights and all!

Taylor Swift for The Life of A Showgirl. (Image: created)

2. Glinda Upland

No one knows popular quite as much as Glinda Upland, so why even bother looking for any other costume this Halloween?

Glinda Upland from Wicked. (Image: created)

3. Elphaba Thropp

I’ve heard it said that costumes come into our lives for a reason – and what better way to celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good than to belt the words of Defying Gravity at a party?

Elphaba Thropp from Wicked. (Image: created)

4. Miranda Priestly

She’s back in the spotlight as filming continues for The Devil Wears Prada 2, but we never forgot the legendary Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. (Image: created)

5. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Another one for the loved-up Swifties – and a perfect excuse to force your partner into a couple’s costume!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. (Image: created)

6. Martha Stewart

The kitchen queen is an icon, and icons never cease to be fabulous Halloween costumes.

Martha Stewart. (Image: created)

7. Wednesday Addams

You’re forbidden from bopping along to Lady Gaga’s The Dead Dance at a party if you’re not dressed as Wednesday – we don’t make the rules.

Wednesday Addams from Wednesday. (Image: created)

