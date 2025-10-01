You’ll definitely win ‘Best Costume’ this Halloween with these spook-tacular picks for 2025

Halloween is just around the corner, and we’ve got to get your costumes sorted out ASAP!
But don’t panic just yet – we’ve already done the research so you don’t have to.
Simply scroll down, and dress to impress with the best Halloween costumes to keep you dazzling and on-trend in 2025.
1. Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl
Now, it wouldn’t be a trendy Halloween without Miss Taylor Alison Swift herself – extravagant headpieces, sparkly tights and all!
Rhinestone Fishnet Stockings
$15 at Amazon
Women’s Layered Fringe Dress
$31.76 at Amazon
4-Piece Fancy Dress Accessories
$30 at Amazon
Orange Feather Boa
$23.93 at Amazon
2. Glinda Upland
No one knows popular quite as much as Glinda Upland, so why even bother looking for any other costume this Halloween?
Glinda Crown
$18.18 at Amazon
Women’s Pink Cocktail Wrap Dress
$33.10 at Amazon
Silver Star Wand
$8.99 at Amazon
Pink Mary Jane Dress Shoes
$68.90 at Amazon
3. Elphaba Thropp
I’ve heard it said that costumes come into our lives for a reason – and what better way to celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good than to belt the words of Defying Gravity at a party?
Witches Broom,
$15.39 at Amazon
Green Spandex Opera Gloves
$11.50 at Amazon
Adult Women’s Witch Costume
$59.95 at Amazon
Elphaba Thropp Glasses
$17.99 at Amazon
4. Miranda Priestly
She’s back in the spotlight as filming continues for The Devil Wears Prada 2, but we never forgot the legendary Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).
Dynamo Professional Oxi Plus Detergent
$12.99 at Amazon
Ribbed Knit Pencil Dress
$37.85 at Amazon
The Devil Wears Prada Paperback
$15.90 at Amazon
Winter Faux Fur Coat
$49 at Amazon
5. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Another one for the loved-up Swifties – and a perfect excuse to force your partner into a couple’s costume!
Dynamo Professional Oxi Plus Detergent
$29 at Amazon
Kansas City Chiefs NFL Jersey
$109.68 at Amazon
Pink Loose Sequin Dress
$27 at Amazon
Glitter Ankle Boots
$59.99 at Amazon
6. Martha Stewart
The kitchen queen is an icon, and icons never cease to be fabulous Halloween costumes.
Kitchen Apron
$28.99 at Amazon
Womens Button Down Shirt
$52.60 at Amazon
Women’s Mid-Rise Tapered Khaki Pants
$44.90 at Amazon
Balloon Whisk
$26.95 at Amazon
7. Wednesday Addams
You’re forbidden from bopping along to Lady Gaga’s The Dead Dance at a party if you’re not dressed as Wednesday – we don’t make the rules.
Fake Scary Hand
$30 at Amazon
Chunky Oxford Dress Shoes
$40</strong>.00 at Amazon
Wednesday Addams Costume
$65.37
Wednesday Addams Necklace
$12.65 at Amazon