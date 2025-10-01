  •  
You’ll definitely win ‘Best Costume’ this Halloween with these spook-tacular picks for 2025

Have everyone under your spell.
Halloween is just around the corner, and we’ve got to get your costumes sorted out ASAP!

But don’t panic just yet – we’ve already done the research so you don’t have to.

Simply scroll down, and dress to impress with the best Halloween costumes to keep you dazzling and on-trend in 2025.

1. Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl

Now, it wouldn’t be a trendy Halloween without Miss Taylor Alison Swift herself – extravagant headpieces, sparkly tights and all!

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift for The Life of A Showgirl. (Image: created)
Rhinestone Fishnet Stockings
$15 at Amazon

dress to impress

Women’s Layered Fringe Dress
$31.76 at Amazon

dress to impress

4-Piece Fancy Dress Accessories
$30 at Amazon

dress to impress

Orange Feather Boa 
$23.93 at Amazon

dress to impress

2. Glinda Upland

No one knows popular quite as much as Glinda Upland, so why even bother looking for any other costume this Halloween?

Glinda Upland
Glinda Upland from Wicked. (Image: created)
Glinda Crown
$18.18 at Amazon

dress to impress

Women’s Pink Cocktail Wrap Dress
$33.10 at Amazon

dress to impress

Silver Star Wand
$8.99 at Amazon

dress to impress

Pink Mary Jane Dress Shoes
$68.90 at Amazon

dress to impress

3. Elphaba Thropp

I’ve heard it said that costumes come into our lives for a reason – and what better way to celebrate the release of Wicked: For Good than to belt the words of Defying Gravity at a party?

Elphaba Thropp
Elphaba Thropp from Wicked. (Image: created)
Witches Broom,
$15.39 at Amazon

dress to impress

Green Spandex Opera Gloves
$11.50 at Amazon

dress to impress

Adult Women’s Witch Costume
$59.95 at Amazon

dress to impress

Elphaba Thropp Glasses
$17.99 at Amazon

dress to impress

4. Miranda Priestly

She’s back in the spotlight as filming continues for The Devil Wears Prada 2, but we never forgot the legendary Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep).

Miranda Priestly
Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. (Image: created)
Dynamo Professional Oxi Plus Detergent
$12.99 at Amazon

dress to impress

Ribbed Knit Pencil Dress
$37.85 at Amazon

dress to impress

The Devil Wears Prada Paperback
$15.90 at Amazon

dress to impress

Winter Faux Fur Coat
$49 at Amazon

dress to impress

5. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Another one for the loved-up Swifties – and a perfect excuse to force your partner into a couple’s costume!

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. (Image: created)
Dynamo Professional Oxi Plus Detergent
$29 at Amazon

dress to impress

Kansas City Chiefs NFL Jersey
$109.68 at Amazon

dress to impress

Pink Loose Sequin Dress
$27 at Amazon

dress to impress

Glitter Ankle Boots
$59.99 at Amazon

dress to impress

6. Martha Stewart

The kitchen queen is an icon, and icons never cease to be fabulous Halloween costumes.

Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart. (Image: created)
Kitchen Apron
$28.99 at Amazon

dress to impress

Womens Button Down Shirt
$52.60 at Amazon

dress to impress

Women’s Mid-Rise Tapered Khaki Pants
$44.90 at Amazon

dress to impress

Balloon Whisk
$26.95 at Amazon

dress to impress

7. Wednesday Addams

You’re forbidden from bopping along to Lady Gaga’s The Dead Dance at a party if you’re not dressed as Wednesday – we don’t make the rules.

Wednesday Addams
Wednesday Addams from Wednesday. (Image: created)
Fake Scary Hand
$30 at Amazon

dress to impress

Chunky Oxford Dress Shoes
$40.00 at Amazon

dress to impress

Wednesday Addams Costume
$65.37

dress to impress

Wednesday Addams Necklace
$12.65 at Amazon

dress to impress

