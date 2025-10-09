  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

Avoid hungry zombies with these frightfully fun recipes this Halloween

Scare yourself into an appetite with these drool-worthy dishes...
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Elizabeth Gracie Journalist
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Loading the player...

Spooky season is officially upon us, with Halloween drawing ever so close on October 31st. 

Advertisement

And what better way to celebrate all things scary than with some time in the kitchen whipping up an assortment of ghoulishly great snacks to satisfy any crazy craving you may have!

From boo-tiful treats, to creepy savoury meals and freakishly easy snacks, we have you covered!

All of these sweet and savoury delights are guaranteed to impress, or scare anyone!

See them below.

Advertisement

The 9 best recipes to make this Halloween

Halloween Themed Mochi Donuts
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Halloween Themed Mochi Donuts

Serves 6 and made in 20 minutes

This delicious doughnut recipe will leave you moaning for more. 

Trust us when we say they’re worth it!

Halloween Monster Soup
(Credit: New Idea Food )

Halloween Monster Soup

Serves 1 and made in 20 minutes

This nutritious soup is frightfully fun.

Thank us later.

Mummy Bread Biscuits
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Mummy Bread Biscuits 

Serves 18 and made in 45 minutes

These homemade treats are sure to soothe your monstrous appetite.

And they’re easier than you think.

Advertisement
Ghost Meringues
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Ghost Meringues

Serves 16 in 31 minutes

These boo-tiful creations are freakishly easy to make. 

Wow everyone with these treats!

Spider Peanut Butter Cookies
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Spider Peanut Butter Cookies 

Serves 35

The perfect sweet treat to bake this spooky season. 

They are delicious AND dramatic! They’re guaranteed to grab anyone’s attention.

Maybe they’re cute, and not scary?

Ghost Lollipops
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Ghost Lollipops 

Serves 30

Scare yourself into an appetite!

We know we will be.

Chocolate Eyeballs
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Chocolate Eyeballs

Serves 30

These sweet treats are easy to whip up and an eye-ful if you catch our drift. 

Creative and on-theme is an understatement.

Advertisement
Rice Crispie Monsters
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Rice Crispie Monsters

Serves 16 and made in 50 minutes

Ooey, gooey, and crazy crispie – perfect for Halloween. 

Trick or treat!

m
(Credit: New Idea Food)

Tortilla Cheese Bats

Serves 18 and made in 45 minutes

The perfect spooky savoury snack!

They look too good to eat, don’t you agree?

They’re guaranteed to stand out on any treats table.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Elizabeth Gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Editor

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Digital Editor for New Idea, where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio, both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement