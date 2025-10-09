Avoid hungry zombies with these frightfully fun recipes this Halloween

Spooky season is officially upon us, with Halloween drawing ever so close on October 31st.
And what better way to celebrate all things scary than with some time in the kitchen whipping up an assortment of ghoulishly great snacks to satisfy any crazy craving you may have!
From boo-tiful treats, to creepy savoury meals and freakishly easy snacks, we have you covered!
All of these sweet and savoury delights are guaranteed to impress, or scare anyone!
See them below.
The 9 best recipes to make this Halloween
Halloween Themed Mochi Donuts
Serves 6 and made in 20 minutes
This delicious doughnut recipe will leave you moaning for more.
Trust us when we say they’re worth it!
Halloween Monster Soup
Serves 1 and made in 20 minutes
This nutritious soup is frightfully fun.
Thank us later.
Mummy Bread Biscuits
Serves 18 and made in 45 minutes
These homemade treats are sure to soothe your monstrous appetite.
And they’re easier than you think.
Ghost Meringues
Serves 16 in 31 minutes
These boo-tiful creations are freakishly easy to make.
Wow everyone with these treats!
Spider Peanut Butter Cookies
Serves 35
The perfect sweet treat to bake this spooky season.
They are delicious AND dramatic! They’re guaranteed to grab anyone’s attention.
Maybe they’re cute, and not scary?
Ghost Lollipops
Serves 30
Scare yourself into an appetite!
We know we will be.
Chocolate Eyeballs
Serves 30
These sweet treats are easy to whip up and an eye-ful if you catch our drift.
Creative and on-theme is an understatement.
Rice Crispie Monsters
Serves 16 and made in 50 minutes
Ooey, gooey, and crazy crispie – perfect for Halloween.
Trick or treat!
Tortilla Cheese Bats
Serves 18 and made in 45 minutes
The perfect spooky savoury snack!
They look too good to eat, don’t you agree?
They’re guaranteed to stand out on any treats table.