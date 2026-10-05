Sam Wood plans to defend domestic violence charges after arrest

Content warning: This article mention domestic violence. If you, or anyone that you know is affected, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

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Sam Wood’s lawyer said he would defend the domestic violence charges he was issued over the weekend.

Wood, 46, was arrested after the police were called to a property on Hastings Street in Noosa on October 3, amid reports of domestic violence.

The former Bachelor, who is based in Victoria, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting, and the victim cannot be identified.

Police arrested him in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 4).

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The former Bachelor Australia lead did not appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on the morning of October 5, but his lawyer, Matthew Cuskelly, shared the update.

“My preliminary instructions are that the charges will be defended,” Cuskelly told journalists per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Wood remains behind bars until a bail application is made on Thursday, October 8.

When asked by journalists about the bail application, his lawyer said he needed to obtain further details.

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“I need to seek instructions; there’s going to be some evidence put on to help the court … in regard to the assessment of risk that police are relying on with respect of the refusal of bail,” he explained.

He also said, “it’s best to bring on a fulsome and well-prepared bail application so we can give Mr Wood the best opportunity of getting bail”.

On the same day, his fitness empire 28 by Sam Wood, which is owned by DBG Health and myDNA, announced he was stood down indefinitely following the allegations.

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“DBG Health, the parent company of 28 by Sam Wood, has zero tolerance for domestic violence,” a DBG Health spokesperson said.

“While the matter is under investigation and before the court, Sam Wood is on indefinite leave from his duties. Our thoughts are with the family and anyone in the community affected by domestic violence.”

“Mark Watkins, 28 Group’s Chief Operating Officer, will be leading the business in Sam Wood’s absence.”

Watkins also posted a separate post to the business’s social media accounts with the majority of the statement, but led with, “We have all been shocked and saddened by the matters involving Sam Wood.”

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While Wood was the face of 28 by Sam Wood, he initially sold it for $71 million to myDNA in 2022.

In July 2026, he also launched Ollo for Women – a platform that provides healthcare, nutrition and fitness support for middle-aged women.

At the time of publication, no further updates have been made about the business.

Both Sam and Snezana Wood shared this statement to their Instagram stories following his arrest. (Credit: Instagram)

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Snezana Wood breaks her silence

On October 5, his wife, Snezana Wood, also broke her silence.

The mother of four shared a statement via her Instagram stories, which began with “Statement from the Wood family”.

“This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly co-operating with the authorities,” it said.

Wood has also shared the same statement on his Instagram stories.

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The couple met on The Bachelor Australia in 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

The Wood family were holidaying in Noosa when the incident allegedly took place.

The pair met in 2015 on the Channel 10 show, where Snezana was a single mother to Eve, and the pair then welcomed Willow, Charlie and Harper.

Before his arrest, the family spent time on a holiday in Ballarat, where Wood posted a gallery of photos of his wife and family with the caption, “Braved the elements for [a] beautiful day of madness at Sovereign Hill ❄️.”

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Wood posted about his wife on August 13, where he embraced the Netflix documentary trend, which he captioned, “My Netflix special. The truth behind reality TV and how a 6/10 Tasmanian can land a 10/10 bombshell”.

If you, or anyone that you know is affected by this article, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit the 1800 RESPECT website.





