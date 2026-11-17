Nikki Webster’s son, Malakai McMah, is following in his mother’s footsteps by starring in one of the most iconic productions in the world.

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The nine-year-old is set to take the stage at the Sydney Opera House and will make his ballet debut with the Australian Ballet in The Nutcracker.

The Strawberry Kisses star announced the news via Instagram on November 17.

“What an incredible opportunity and such an exciting milestone in his performing journey!” she gushed.

Nikki Webster is having a proud mum moment announcing her son, Malakai, is in The Australian Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker! (Credit: Instagram)

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She then thanked his teachers and loved ones for their ongoing support.

“We are so incredibly proud of you, Malakai. Keep dreaming big, working hard and doing what you love. We cannot wait to watch you shine on that stage! ✨” the dance teacher and Australian icon continued in her caption.

“A little dream, a big stage and the beginning of something very special. ❤️”

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The caption was accompanied by a picture of him standing by the Opera House’s stage door in his ballet attire, and the stage announcement.

While it will be the first time he is performing ballet to the masses, it isn’t Malakai’s stage debut.

In 2025, he and his sister Skylah, 12, joined Nikki at Accor Stadium to mark the 25-year anniversary of the Sydney Olympic Games, by performing Under Southern Skies.

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He’s also starred in a hilarious commercial for Pizza Hut and TK Maxx Australia.

Mikah and Skylah also got to sing for lyricist and composer Stephen Schwartz, who is known for writing the lyrics for the Wicked musical.

He also played Zack in the Australian production of the School of Rock, while Skylah has starred in the Australian Annie musical.

He has even been featured on a billboard in Times Square!

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