“There’s a lot of Bert in him”: Patti Newton’s touching confession about her grandson Monty

As Patti Newton marks five years since the death of her beloved husband Bert Newton, there’s one person who’s made it his special mission to make sure she’s not lonely on weekends.

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While all of Patti’s six grandchildren have rallied around her since Bert passed away, 10-year-old Monty goes for a sleepover at Patti’s every Saturday night, to keep her company.

He’s the fourth of daughter Lauren Newton and husband Matt Welsh’s six kids.

Patti, 81, and Monty appeared on Weekend Sunrise, speaking fondly of their time together.

Patti Newton has a special bond with her grandson, Monty. (Credit: Newspix)

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“He holds my hand and says, ‘are you OK, Nan, you’re not lonely?’” Patti revealed.

Monty also shared a sweet story about how he once got Patti to look out the window at the full moon and said to her, “look Nan, it’s Poppy!”

“Poppy always looks down on us, and he keeps an eye on us all the time,” Patti added.

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“We always say ‘to the Moonface and back,’ because Bert was Moonface,” she added with a smile.

Patti admits she felt sad when Bert passed as he didn’t have much time with his younger grandchildren especially, including Monty, who was only five when he died.

She added that “there’s a lot of Bert in Monty”.

The pair are inseparable. (Credit: Instagram)

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In fact, the youngster has been following his grandfather’s entertaining footsteps by appearing in a series of TV adverts and productions including Goolagong and Magic Beach.

Monty isn’t the only grandchild to get into showbiz – Bert and Patti’s granddaughter, Lola, made her acting debut aged 11 in Gold Diggers.

Bert, of course, famously hosted numerous TV shows during his long career and won four Gold Logies.

He passed away, aged 83 on October 30, 2021, due to health complications following leg amputation surgery.

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