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“There’s a lot of Bert in him”: Patti Newton’s touching confession about her grandson Monty

This is so sweet.
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As Patti Newton marks five years since the death of her beloved husband Bert Newton, there’s one person who’s made it his special mission to make sure she’s not lonely on weekends.

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While all of Patti’s six grandchildren have rallied around her since Bert passed away, 10-year-old Monty goes for a sleepover at Patti’s every Saturday night, to keep her company.

He’s the fourth of daughter Lauren Newton and husband Matt Welsh’s six kids.

Patti, 81, and Monty appeared on Weekend Sunrise, speaking fondly of their time together.

Patti Newton, Lauren Newton and two of her sons
Patti Newton has a special bond with her grandson, Monty. (Credit: Newspix)
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“He holds my hand and says, ‘are you OK, Nan, you’re not lonely?’” Patti revealed.

Monty also shared a sweet story about how he once got Patti to look out the window at the full moon and said to her, “look Nan, it’s Poppy!”

“Poppy always looks down on us, and he keeps an eye on us all the time,” Patti added.

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“We always say ‘to the Moonface and back,’ because Bert was Moonface,” she added with a smile.

Patti admits she felt sad when Bert passed as he didn’t have much time with his younger grandchildren especially, including Monty, who was only five when he died.

She added that “there’s a lot of Bert in Monty”.

Patti Newton and her grandson Monty
The pair are inseparable. (Credit: Instagram)
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In fact, the youngster has been following his grandfather’s entertaining footsteps by appearing in a series of TV adverts and productions including Goolagong and Magic Beach.

Monty isn’t the only grandchild to get into showbiz – Bert and Patti’s granddaughter, Lola, made her acting debut aged 11 in Gold Diggers.

Bert, of course, famously hosted numerous TV shows during his long career and won four Gold Logies.

He passed away, aged 83 on October 30, 2021, due to health complications following leg amputation surgery.

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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