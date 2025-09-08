“You are always with me”: Patti Newton shares heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Bert

Patti Newton has paid tribute to her late husband Bert Newton and his legacy as a father.

She shared the heartfelt statement on Instagram on Father’s Day.

It was accompanied by a family photo of the couple with their daughter Lauren, her husband Matt Welsh, and four of their children.

“So much love, my heart is full knowing I had you for so many years. Happy Father’s Day, you are always with me.🌝❤️❤️,” she wrote.

The TV legend’s daughter also shared a touching tribute.

“Two amazing Dads,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her father and husband. “We love you both so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads here and in Heaven 💛”

Lauren Newton shared a touching Father’s Day tribute to her husband, Matt, and her dad, Bert. (Credit: Instagram)

It comes weeks after Lauren, who is a mother of six, shared what she learned from her father about being a parent to teenagers in her New Idea column.

In another column in July, she also revealed other parenting lessons she learned from Bert.

“My parents both worked when I was growing up – my dad worked two jobs and travelled frequently,” she wrote.

“But when he was home, I had his full attention, and if something was important to me, he would make sure he was there.

“Hopefully my own kids feel the same and realise how loved and special they are.”

Lauren and Patti also shared heartfelt posts in July to mark what would have been Bert’s 87th birthday.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday to my beautiful dad. We miss him all day, every day 💛So many wonderful memories xx,” Lauren wrote on Instagram, with a video of memories with her dad.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday, my darling Alb. Miss you to the Moonface and back xx,” Patti wrote.