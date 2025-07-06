Being a mother is often a difficult role and sometimes it can feel like the weight of the world is on our shoulders.

We need to juggle so many tasks and wear a variety of hats that quite often we feel unqualified for.

Along with this never-ending list of jobs and pressure comes a large dose of ‘mum guilt’.

I often find myself questioning my abilities and tearing myself to shreds for my failings.

Lauren Newton says showing up makes all the difference. (Credit: Supplied)

The ‘perfect’ mum

This title of “Mum” is such a precious gift, and I know I’m not alone when I sometimes worry that I’m not doing it right or doing it as well as other mums.

Social media can also put extra pressure on us. We see so many “Perfect Mum Reels” with immaculate kitchens serving up gourmet meals for happy children, and the mum looks gorgeous and relaxed. It can be a far cry from our own homes, making us feel like a failure.

Lauren Newton is a proud mother of six. (Credit: Supplied)

Expectations vs Reality

Expectations of perfection are hard to shake but are unrealistic and often unnecessary.

We tell our children all the time that their best effort is all we want, and the same goes for parents.

Of course, we are going to burn the dinner occasionally or raise our voice in frustration, but that’s totally fine.

If we love our kids and are there for them, that’s all they need. I’d like to think our kids won’t remember the short falls, like the assembly that was forgotten, or the basketball game that was missed, but they probably will.

Hopefully they’ll remember how many times you were there for them beaming with pride, and how loudly you cheered at every other sports game!

Lauren Newton has fond memories with her late father, Bert Newton. (Credit: Instagram)

Legacy of love

My parents both worked when I was growing up – my dad worked two jobs and travelled frequently.

But when he was home, I had his full attention and if something was important to me, he would make sure he was there.

Hopefully my own kids feel the same and realise how loved and special they are.

Having six people relying on me can sometimes feel overwhelming and it’s totally ok to take a breather to regroup without feeling guilty.

Parenting our children is the most important role we will ever have, and even in hard times, I wouldn’t change it for the world.

