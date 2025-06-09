In a busy household with children of various ages and needs, it’s easy for life to get out of control. The only thing that saves my sanity and keeps life running smoothly is having structure and good daily habits, starting with family routines.

Advertisement

From morning routines to lists on the fridge, each of us has a sense of what’s expected – we even have a night-time teeth-brushing order from youngest to oldest! These processes eliminate stress while keeping everything as organised as possible.

Having a structured routine goes a long way! (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Setting the kids up for success

The kids each have an age-appropriate morning and afternoon routine list in their bedroom, and they can check off things as they go. My older kids use a whiteboard on their desk with specific daily reminders and important notes.

A musical instrument or sports bag can still be forgotten occasionally, but it is certainly less frequent.

Advertisement

Evenings are also structured to keep things less chaotic – my youngest especially needs this. Getting him fed early, bathed, and then in bed is essential for his mood and well-being.

Let’s face it, no one wants to see a hangry four-year-old throwing a tantrum! Especially when the older kids are trying to study or get an early night.

Incorporate time for kids to enjoy hobbies and passions. (Credit: Lauren Newton)

Learning from my mother’s tricks

My mum was an organiser when I was growing up. She always kept a perfect house (not a spot of dust in sight), and everything seemed to run smoothly.

Advertisement

She taught me so many valuable lessons – one being to prepare as much as possible the night before. For example, she wouldn’t leave anything to the last minute and would never go to sleep with dirty dishes in the sink.

I try to follow her lead and always have the school lunches ready and waiting in the fridge the night before. Uniforms are also laid out and ready to go.

I sleep much more easily knowing these jobs are done. It also makes our mornings smoother and significantly more enjoyable. It’s not about perfection but starting our day grounded and less frazzled.

Eliminating the rush and the subsequent yelling is particularly key for anxious children as it sends them off in a much calmer state. This usually leads to fewer meltdowns and a much more successful day overall.

Advertisement