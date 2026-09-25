“Callous move” leaves Today Show scrambling as host steps away

Channel Nine might have thought the hard part was over after finally replacing Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo on Today – but New Idea’s brekkie TV insiders say the drama is far from done.

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New co-host Sylvia Jeffreys is set for maternity leave next year, and sources say Nine may struggle to find a suitable replacement to sit alongside Tom Steinfort after an alleged “callous” snub of trusted fill-in host Samantha Armytage.

Tom and Sylvia scored the coveted jobs – but she’ll be stepping away next year. (Credit: Nine)

Sam and Sylvia had both been filling in since Sarah went on maternity leave in July. Sam also covered Sarah’s Christmas holiday break the last two years.

But when Sarah announced in September that she was leaving Today for good – just weeks after Karl was axed – it was Sylvia who landed the permanent job.

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It was recently reported that Sam found out about the appointment in the newspaper!

“Even by television standards this was pretty callous,” says one industry insider. “Nine would struggle to convince Sam to step in and do Sylvia’s leave after that.”

The former Sunrise star has repeatedly said she doesn’t want to return to brekkie TV full-time, but enjoys dipping her toe in when needed.

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Next time though time, though, the source warns, “If Nine ask again, Sam might not be so receptive.”

Sam was seen at Channel Nine’s Sydney studios on September 16. (Credit: Media Mode)

Sam doubled down on her stance at Nine’s recent 2027 Upfronts.

“I said right from the start that I have done 15 years of breakfast TV at the highest possible level on such a huge show as Sunrise,” she told the Daily Mail.

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“I feel like going back into breakfast TV would have been going backwards, and I don’t want to do that at 50.”

Sam, who is still hosting Nine’s The Golden Bachelor, then wished Tom and “fabulous” Sylvia well saying, “It’s time for some fresh faces. Let’s get these younger female talent onto our screens.”

The Today crew were one big happy family at Nine’s 2027 Upfronts. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Meanwhile, New Idea’s insiders claim many within the brekkie TV industry are still unhappy with Nine for the timing of Sarah’s exit, given she was just weeks into maternity leave when she left.

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It’s said the network opted not to renew Sarah’s contract after she rejected alternative roles.

“It’s a bit of a trail of destruction at Nine, that’s for sure,” the source adds.