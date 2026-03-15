Who will replace Sarah Abo on the Today Show? Favourites are revealed

NEED TO KNOW Sarah Abo is expecting her first child with her husband, Cyrus Moran.

Her due date is not known, but she is expected to head on maternity leave in 2026.

Major names have already been put forward about who will step in for Sarah.

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Rumours are already swirling about who Sarah Abo’s maternity leave cover on the Today Show will be amid the news that she is expecting her first child.

The presenter, 39, announced on-air that she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Cyrus Moran, with speculation rife about who will step in for her.

While Samantha Armytage’s name is firmly in the running, some other major names have already emerged as favourites to take on the role.

They will be tough shoes to fill as Karl Stefanovic has previously hinted that he has no interest in doing the Today Show without Sarah.

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Read on for everyone who has been put forward to step in for Sarah on her maternity leave.

Rumours are swirling about who will step in for Sarah Abo on her maternity leave. (Credit: Instagram)

Who will replace Sarah Abo on the Today Show?

Insiders at Channel Nine have claimed Today Extra co-host Sylvia Jeffreys and Weekend Today host Alison Piotrowski are favourites to take over from Sarah.

According to news.com.au, the two women are frontrunners to take over Sarah’s place, but it won’t guarantee them a permanent slot on the Today Show.

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New Idea can also reveal that Samantha Armytage is motivated to land the coveted gig on the show, after stepping in to host over the summer holidays.

“Sam has to be a shoo-in to replace Sarah,” a TV insider dished to New Idea.

Sylvia Jeffreys and Alison Piotrowski have been put forward. (Credit: Getty/Instagram)

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“This was never planned, but Sam is throwing her hat in the ring for the gig.

“It’s exactly the type of situation she’s been after – a permanent role but not one that will go on forever.”

Sam has insisted she doesn’t want to return to breakfast TV full-time, but insiders have claimed she’d be open to another temporary stint.

“I am completely happy to just stay in prime time now with the alarms going off at reasonable hours like 6am,” Sam quipped to the Something To Talk About podcast.

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It is not the first time that the former Sunrise star has been linked to Sarah’s role, after rumours swirled that she could take over from Sarah after stepping in over the summer holidays.

There has also been speculation that Karl Stefanovic might leave the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Karl Stefanovic going to be replaced on the Today Show?

Before Sarah’s pregnancy news, rumours were swirling about a permanent shake-up on the Today Show couch, which Nine firmly denied.

However, with Karl now having launched his very own podcast, not linked to Nine, speculation has remained that the duo’s time left on the couch might be limited.

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Karl has just 10 months left on his contract with the Today Show and has insisted he has no interest in leading the show without Sarah.

“I don’t even know what I’m doing next year,” Karl recently told the now-defunct The Kyle and Jackie O Show.