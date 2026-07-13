“Not very nice”: Mieke reveals telling comment that exposed Zac’s FWAW final choice

Mieke‘s Farmer Wants A Wife journey sadly didn’t end in love, with Farmer Zac choosing Maya at the final choice.

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But speaking exclusively to New Idea, the flight attendant, 22, admits she wasn’t completely shocked by Zac’s decision.

In fact, she hints that one comment from production during the family visit had already left her with doubts over the result.

“They weren’t implying that he wasn’t choosing me or anything like that. But it was like, ‘Do you even like him? You’re not talking like you like him?’,” she explains.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, don’t put that idea in his head; obviously, I like him’. It was not a very nice day, to be honest.”

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Mieke has revealed how she knew Zac wasn’t going to choose her on Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Mieke admits the “vibe was off” in general during the family visit, adding, “I’ve spoken to Maya, and she said she got weird vibes from her family there as well. So, maybe it’s just that day.”

Things got even more uncertain on the day of the final choice, with Mieke explaining that she hadn’t seen Zac, 24, for multiple days before that moment.

“Honestly, that whole day was just a rollercoaster,” she admits.

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“It was not a great day. It’s like, ‘No, it’s not you, ‘ and then you just get shipped off [to the airport].”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, that was crazy’. I got to the airport, and I was like, ‘What am I doing?’ I just played music and sat for a bit.”

“I knew as soon as I called my family, I was just going to be so emotional. So I was like, I’m just going to wait until I see them.”

“I’m so close to my family, so it was so hard.”

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Mieke admits she was in “two minds” about what Zac’s decision would be, and remained uncertain even when he was delivering his speech.

“I’m not a super confident person, I’m definitely an optimistic person, but I had kind of accepted the idea that I wasn’t going to be chosen,” she tells us.

“I think it just makes it easier if you don’t get chosen; then it’s like, ‘Oh well, I’d already accepted it’. But then if you do, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is the best thing ever’.”

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“So, I’d definitely gone in – especially after the family visit – like I don’t think that he’s choosing me, but then he started talking, and I was like, ‘Wait, maybe he is choosing me’.”

“And then he started crying, and then I was like, ‘OK, he’s not choosing me’.”

Mieke says she thought Zac might pick her at the start of his speech, but his tears made her think otherwise. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Mieke admits she didn’t even think she’d make the final two, being “very shocked” to have been chosen over Grace at the black-tie dinner.

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“Going into the black-tie [dinner], I was not feeling super-duper confident,” she explains.

“I kind of thought that I was leaving.

“When [Zac] pulled me for a chat and I was like, ‘Oh my God, like he’s going to send me home’ because I’d just seen someone else like get pulled first and sent home.

“I was walking down the stairs, and I was shaking; it was horrible.”

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“And then we had like a really nice chat sitting on the harbour, and I was like, ‘Oh, this is not what I thought was happening’.”

“Then, I was in the dark a little bit. Maya and I were just sitting at the table, and we had no idea what was going on.”

“And then, it kind of ended, and we were like, ‘What happened?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, Grace has been sent home’.”

“I felt so sick that whole day. It was just anxiety. It’s actually the worst feeling.”

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Reflecting on her experience, Mieke says she has no regrets about signing up for the show and has learned a lot about herself, particularly about how she shows her feelings as a more “shy” person.

Zac ultimately walked away from the show with Maya. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I like to not live with regret; it’s one of my life mottos,” she shares.

“Obviously, it’s easy to look back and be like, ‘Oh, I wish I did this differently’, but I think that’s part of the experience.”

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“If I were to do it again, I’d definitely try to be more confident straight away.”

“But that’s also just not how I am. I’m just a quieter person when I first meet people.”

“So I don’t really think I’d change anything. I don’t regret doing it.”

“I’ve learned a lot about myself through the experience and what I need to work on, I guess – maybe I don’t make my feelings towards people as clear as I think I do.”

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As the 2026 series of FWAW comes to a close, find out if Zac and Maya are still together here.

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