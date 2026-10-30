Sarah reunites with Beatrice and Eugenie in shock appearance in the UK

Sarah Ferguson has been seen publicly for the first time in months, with her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

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The former Duchess of York broke cover on October 29, and was photographed attending her former partner Paddy McNally’s memorial service at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge.

While she did not attend his funeral service in July, with Beatrice attending on her behalf, she was last discovered staying at a remote spa in the Austrian Alps for £ 2,000 a night. Before that, she was last seen in September 2025, at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral. This was the last time she was seen publicly in the UK.

Sarah Ferguson reunited with Princess beatrice and Princess Beatrice (pictured here previously). (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

This came months after she and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, lost their royal titles in October 2025 and were evicted from the Royal Lodge in early 2026, because of their connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

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Since then, she has kept a low profile before she broke cover this month.

Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also at the service, along with Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips.

Per photos published by the Daily Mail, she wore an all-navy blue ensemble, with a poppy brooch. Rather than hide away, she stared at the cameras when she arrived at the church.

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Despite this being the first time Sarah has publicly united with her daughters in months, sources previously told New Idea that her daughters were keeping themselves, and their children, at a distance.

While there were suggestions that she would live with her daughters after she lost her titles and residence at the Royal Lodge, that proved not to be the case.

Sarah Ferguson was last seen in the UK in September 2025. (Credit: Getty)

“Fergie is heartbroken that she can only see them under a ‘cloak and dagger’ arrangement,” our source explained.

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New Idea also previously reported she had hoped to release a tell-all memoir to stay afloat, but put it on hold in hopes of reconnecting with her daughters.

“She wants to go home – she misses her girls and her grandkids,” our source added about her desire to return to the UK.

“She needed a promise from Charles that there’ll be no blowback on Beatrice and Eugenie if they continue to see her.”

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