The real motive behind Sarah Ferguson’s UK return revealed

NEED TO KNOW Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were evicted from the Royal Lodge in October 2025.

and were evicted from the in October 2025. Andrew moved into Marsh Farm while Sarah moved to a ski chalet in Switzerland .

while Sarah moved to a ski chalet in . Sarah is allegedly moving back to the UK with plans to rent a property in the Home Counties.

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Sarah Ferguson is allegedly returning to the UK after months out of the spotlight.

The former Duchess of York, who lost her titles last year, was exiled from the Royal Lodge in February and moved to a luxury chalet in Switzerland.

She hasn’t been seen publicly for months following the scandal engulfing her and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over their links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, reports are swirling that she’s moving back to the UK and is planning to rent a property in the Home Counties, and New Idea hears that one major reason has led to her change of heart.

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Princess Eugenie welcoming her third child, Adelaide, has left Fergie feeling more exiled than ever, and she’s hoping a move home will help her reunite with her grandchildren.

Sarah Ferguson is returning to the UK in a last-ditch attempt at a family reunion. (Credit: Backgrid)

“After Adelaide’s arrival, Sarah went mama bear scorched earth on the royals, vowing a terrible retribution that’ll make Spare look like a bible verse if she wasn’t allowed to see her grandkids,” our insider dishes.

“She still has plenty of secrets to spill, and not just about Andrew, but she doesn’t like to use the little leverage she has left.”

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New Idea previously revealed that Fergie was considering writing a tell-all book, but for now, she’s putting it on the back burner as a last-ditch attempt at a family reunion.

“She wants to go home – she misses her girls and her grandkids,” our source adds.

“She needed a promise from Charles that there’ll be no blowback on Beatrice and Eugenie if they continue to see her.”

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Beatrice and Eugenie have remained firmly supported by King Charles and the royal family despite the controversy surrounding their parents.

Neither sisters have been seen publicly with Fergie for months, and she’s allegedly been banned from posting about Eugenie’s new arrival.

She is desperate to meet Princess Eugenie’s daughter, Adelaide. (Credit: Instagram)

However, Fergie is refusing to give up hope and is moving closer to the royal family in a bid to prevent her total exile.

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While Andrew also lost his royal titles and was evicted from the Royal Lodge, he is living in Charles’ residence, Marsh Farm.

Fergie has allegedly been banned from living with Eugenie, who splits her time between London and Portugal, and Beatrice, who resides in the Cotswolds.

Eugenie shares three children – August, five, and Ernest, two, and Adelaide, four weeks – with Jack Brooksbank, while Beatrice has daughters Sienna, four, and Athena, one, with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

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