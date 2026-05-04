‘The King is delighted’: Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her third child with her husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her third child with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

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The Royal Family took to Instagram on Monday, May 4, to announce the exciting news.

They shared a photograph of her two sons, August, five, and Ernest, two, holding her ultrasound scan.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer,” the post read.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

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Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child. (Credit: Instagram)

The post said August and Ernest are “also very excited to have another sibling join the family.”

The princess, 36, also shared the news on her own Instagram account, with the adorable photo of her sons holding the baby scan.

She chose Justin Bieber’s song Baby to play over it.

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“Baby Brooksbank due 2026!” she wrote, followed by 10 heart emojis.

The new arrival, who will not be an HRH, will be 15th in line to the throne.