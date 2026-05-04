King Charles’ bearded bodyguard is hanging up his “gunbrella”

When King Charles and Queen Camilla touched down in the United States last month, security was anything but routine.

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A shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, just days before the royal couple‘s arrival, had already set nerves on edge, and protecting the monarch had never felt more urgent.

At the centre of that effort, as ever, was a man the Palace doesn’t name, but royal watchers will no doubt recognise: Jag Khangura, the King’s bearded bodyguard.

A “ring of steel”, which included the King’s bearded bodyguard, surrounded Charles and Camilla on their visit to the US in April, 2026. (Credit: Getty Images)

Sadly for fans of the viral bodyguard, the HMK Protection Team Leader has stepped down from his role protecting the King, with the US state visit marking his final overseas duty.

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He’s been part of what royal watchers often describe as a “ring of steel” around the monarch — British police working alongside their US counterparts to keep Charles and Camilla safe at every turn.

It’s a role that demands absolute discretion, and Khangura has embodied that throughout his service.

Charles’s bodyguard Jag Khangura can be spotted behind the King in Rome in 2025, complete with his “gunbrella”. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Palace doesn’t publicly name its protection officers, but that hasn’t stopped Khangura from developing something of a devoted fanbase.

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First spotted during the aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, he quickly became a fixture at major royal engagements — from Charles’ Coronation to Royal Ascot — always stationed close to the King, always immaculately turned out, and always carrying the large umbrella fans have affectionately dubbed his “gunbrella”.

Online, he’s been compared to a real-life Kingsman — an impression his distinguished beard does nothing to dispel.

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According to The Times, Charles and Camilla have asked Khangura to remain within the royal household in a UK-based capacity — a clear sign of just how valued he has been.

When King Charles III greets members of the public along the Mall as preparations continue for The Coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England, his bodyguard is never far away. (Credit: Getty Images)

His days on the road may be over, but his service to the Crown may not, but for fans who have spent years spotting the beared bodyguard in the background of royal photos, it marks the end of an era.

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