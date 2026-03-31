King Charles’ first US state visit as monarch is finally confirmed

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting the United States next month, Buckingham Palace has finally confirmed.

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Their historic visit to Washington and New York will mark their first US visit since Charles acceded to the throne in 2022.

Though the exact dates haven’t been confirmed, they are expected to touch down in late April to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence and attend a state dinner at the White House.

An official announcement from the Palace confirmed, “On advice of His Majesty’s Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States, The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to the United States of America.

King Charles will be visited the US next month to see President Donald Trump. (Credit: Getty)

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“Their Majesties’ programme will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.”

The confirmation follows widespread calls for Charles to boycott the trip in light of Trump lashing out at the UK and Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the Iran war.

Trump has always expressed his fondness for Charles, but the US’s relationship with the UK has been souring in recent months over their stances on the conflict in the Middle East.

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The Palace’s statement confirmed that the state visit was being made in line with government advice, in line with tradition.

Charles hosted Trump for an unprecedented second state visit to the UK last September, and anticipation has been high over his upcoming US trip.

It will mark the first time a UK monarch has visited the US in almost 20 years. Queen Elizabeth last visited America in 2007.

Charles hosted Trump for a state visit to the UK in September. (Credit: Getty)

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Will King Charles reunite with Harry during the trip?

Charles is not expected to reunite with Harry, who lives in California, during his trip to Washington.

Experts have claimed that Charles won’t make a detour to see Harry and his family: wife Meghan Markle, and kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

“While some close to the palace quietly suggest the Sussexes could travel east for a discreet meeting in Washington, their presence would dominate headlines, eclipsing the state visit, so for that reason, it remains improbable,” royal expert Rob Jobson told Hello! magazine.

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