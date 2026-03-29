EXCLUSIVE: Has Prince William’s succession date already been set?

NEED TO KNOW King Charles’ health has been put in the spotlight after it was noticeable that William and Kate took the reins at a recent state banquet.

has been put in the spotlight after it was noticeable at a recent state banquet. An insider has revealed that King Charles may step aside “in a matter of weeks” .

. William is said to be fully prepared and has been taking on more duties.

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There was no question who was in charge when the Prince and Princess of Wales entered St George’s Hall in Windsor Castle for the first state banquet of the year on March 18.

Looking every inch the future King and Queen, William and Kate pulled off a flawless, regal appearance in honour of the President of Nigeria, proving yet again they’re more than ready to step into the monarch’s shoes.

It’s a situation that New Idea hears might happen “in a matter of weeks” due to the increasing frailty of King Charles.

“The contrast couldn’t be more obvious,” an insider shares.

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“While William and Kate radiated confidence, youth, and charm, Charles really struggled that night.”

A regal Kate and William dazzled at the state banquet. (Credit: Getty Images).

“He looked small, frail, and at one point, he almost slumped into his chair as he seemed so exhausted.”

Courtiers confirm the King, 77, is “struggling to keep up with his already pared-down roster”, which is why there’s been “an increase in urgent talks about his abdication”.

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“Even Charles is now resigned to stepping aside,” adds our palace insider.

“He’s finding some of these long occasions more tedious than ever. He’s more fragile than he lets on, and the toll of his cancer treatment has not gone unnoticed.”

Our source claims there’s a unanimous feeling that Charles must “go out on a high”.

A tired Charles slumped into his chair at the table. (Credit: Getty Images).

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As such, they cite sometime in mid-June, shortly after the Trooping the Colour on June 13, as the most likely time for an abdication.

“What could be better than after the King’s Birthday Parade for him to finally bow out?” says our insider.

“William and Kate have done more than enough to prove their mettle, so Charles knows the monarchy’s in good and capable hands. It would give him one final grand public ‘hurrah’ on the balcony before handing over.”

William, 43, is said to be fully prepared and has been taking on more duties.

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The King also appeared tired at a brewery visit days later. (Credit: Getty Images).

“He’s been conducting investiture ceremonies, high-level receptions, and meetings on behalf of Charles. But the biggest sign he and Kate are getting ready to reign is the Royal Warrants, which start shortly,” says the source.

Traditionally, only the monarch can grant them, but now, Wills and Kate, 44, will also become Grantors of Royal Warrants, meaning they can officially endorse companies that supply them goods and services.

“This is a very significant step,” adds our insider.

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“It gives William and Kate real monarchical power earlier than usual and signals that they are being fast-tracked for the top job.”

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