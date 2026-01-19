EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Kate shut down wild split rumours

NEED TO KNOW Prince William and Kate Middleton have united after rumours that their relationship was over .

that their . A video was shared on social media platform X claimed the royal couple are “basically divorced” .

claimed the . William also failed to comment on Kate’s birthday post on Instagram which caught the eye of eagle-eyed fans.

on Kate’s birthday post on Instagram which caught the eye of eagle-eyed fans. An insider said the rumours are “nothing further from the truth”.

It was business as usual for the Prince and Princess of Wales as they returned to work for the new year.

Prince William, 43, and Kate, 44, were all smiles when they made a surprise visit to London’s Charing Cross Hospital.

An onlooker said the pair shared lots of laughs together and with the staff and patients.

But behind the scenes, things aren’t quite as relaxed for the couple.

The Prince and Princess visited a London hospital on January 8. (Credit: Getty)

According to our royal insider, Kate and Wills have been left “frustrated” by some cruel and unfounded social media chatter about the state of their marriage.

They will mark their 15th wedding anniversary in April.

On January 6, a video of William, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, emerging from a helicopter on the grounds of Kensington Palace and carrying overnight bags was shared on X (formerly Twitter), leading some commenters to speculate the scene “looked like a parental handover situation”.

Others queried if Kate and William had separated or if a divorce announcement was imminent.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” our well-placed insider insists.

“Kate and William are going through some challenges though. She’s still in remission from cancer and they have three young kids after all, but it’s nothing like what’s being whispered about. Frankly, they’re annoyed by the claims.”

William did not leave a public comment on Kate’s video, sparking wild rumours. (Credit: Instagram)

Unfortunately, that chatter intensified when Wills failed to wish Kate a happy birthday on social media this year.

Last year, he shared a gushing post in her honour, calling Kate “an incredible wife and mother”.

This year, Kate marked her January 9 birthday by sharing a reflective, nature-themed video.

William did not appear in or comment on her Instagram reel.

“People shouldn’t read too much into it,” our source says.

“In fact, it was Kate who requested that William not comment on her post, because she wanted to let her video message stand alone.”

However, two recent hires by Wills have also fanned the split rumour flames.

Last April, he hired the law firm who’d represented his mother Princess Diana during her divorce from the then Prince Charles.

At the time, a spokesperson from William’s office declined to comment on the reason why.

They were all smiles as they interacted with patients and staff. (Credit: Getty Images).

Then, earlier this month, it was announced William had hired ‘crisis management expert’ Liza Ravenscroft.

Typically, the job would involve working “arm-in-arm with big names facing their toughest times”.

“William is simply covering all bases,” our source says.

“With the Sussexes potentially returning to the UK this year and the ongoing scandal around his uncle [Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor] he and Kate simply want to ensure they have the best advice available, should any further drama erupt. William and Kate are annoyed by the talk, but they’ve gone through much worse than this.”

