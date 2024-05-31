Prince George is Princess Catherine and Prince William’s first-born child, making him the eldest child in the Wales family.

From being a cheeky young toddler to a caring older brother to his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, we’ve all watched George grow into the responsible young man he is today.

Being the eldest in the family, Prince George is second in the line of succession and is destined to one day inherit the throne. In 2022, a source spoke to our sister publication Woman’s Day about the day Prince George was told about his future.

“Kate and William made it clear that they will be there to help him, but added that it might mean he will one day be treated differently to his little brother and sister,” the source said.

“George is a very serious, highly intelligent little thing and took it all in his stride. He wanted to know if he’ll still be able to go to the football when he’s king, which was a relief to his parents, who got a good laugh out of it.”

Before this, Kate and Wills hadn’t told George much about his possibility of being King and what that would mean. They did this in an effort to give him a happy an easygoing childhood.

“George already knew he was privileged. He might go to school with some well-off families but none of them were getting box seats at the football and rugby finals,” the source told Woman’s Day.

Prince George is passionate about football – an interest he shares with his dad. In May 2024, William and George were photographed at the 2024 English FA Cup at Wembley Stadium, indulging in the special bond they share over their mutual love of football.

How old is Prince George?

Prince George was born on July 22, 2013, making him currently 10 years old. George was born at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London.

His birth was announced to the world via a tweet from The Clarence House that read: “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 4:24 P.M.”

What is the meaning behind Prince George’s name?

Prince George’s full name is George Alexander Louis – the name George has a rich tradition in the British Royal Family with six former sovereigns sharing the same name. The name is said to represent honour, bravery and gallantry.

Alexander pays tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, whose full name is Elizabeth Alexandra Mary. Louis is the same middle name as his dad and was also given in honour of the Duke of Edinburgh’s uncle, Lord Louis Mountbatten. Prince William and Princess Kate’s third child Prince Louis was later given this name.

Prince George’s first day of school at St Thomas’s Battersea. (Credit: Getty)

What school does Prince George go to?

Prince George attends Lambrook School in Berkshire with his siblings. He started his education at West Acre Montessori School Nursery in 2016 before moving to Thomas’s Battersea School in London in September 2017.

George began at Lambrook in 2022 when the family relocated from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park.

With the next stage of his schooling fast approaching, there has been much discussion about where Kate and Wills will send their eldest son when he turns 13 and can no longer attend Lambrook.

There has been talk of Prince Goerge potentially attending St Edward’s School in Oxford as well as Eton College, just like his father. Despite being a widely reported topic, nothing has been confirmed by George’s parents.