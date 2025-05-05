Since Princess Charlotte’s birth on May 2, 2015, the young royal has continued to live her life in the spotlight and has managed to make quite the impression on royal watchers.

The ten-year-old has become known for her cuteness, charming antics, and “ladylike” nature, which she has managed to perfect despite being so young.

As we continue to watch her grow, the nine-year-old is constantly winning over hearts around the world – but where does Princess Charlotte get it from?

Every time a new photo of Charlotte is released, royal fans love to point out her similarities with other members of the royal family.

From her apple cheeks and blue eyes to her mousy brown hair and impressive orderliness, Princess Charlotte has been openly compared to both her parents and various other members of the royal family…

The third in line to the throne is growing up so fast, and while she does, she continues to embody features from both the Middleton and Windsor sides of her family.

Who does Princess Charlotte look like?

(Credit: Instagram/Getty) Prince William of Wales Princess Charlotte turned 10 on May 2, 2025 – the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo to mark the special day, however, royal watchers couldn’t help but point out the distinct similarities she shares with her dad, Prince William. From the eyes to the big, wide smile, the resemblance she shares with her father is truly uncanny, and she seems to be looking more and more like him the older she gets. “Charlotte looks like her dad’s twin,” one person wrote on X. “Her dad’s genes are strong,” another said. This isn’t the first time people have pointed out how much she looks like her father… royal fans reacted the same way when Kensington Palace released a portrait for her ninth birthday in 2024! (Credit: Getty) Catherine, Princess of Wales We also see that Princess Charlotte does share similar features with her mother, Princess Catherine. The two very clearly share the same nose and complexion and have big, wide smiles. However, the similarities between Kate and Charlotte can also be found in their interests and talents, such as their musical ability. While speaking to pianist Lang Lang at the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall in December 2023, Princess Kate revealed that Princess Charlotte had been learning and loving the piano, just like her. “We talked about Charlotte. Her royal highness talked about Charlotte’s piano playing, I’m sure she’s good,” he told HELLO! at the time. “Her royal highness said to me that she said to Princess Charlotte, ‘Hey, look, if you practice a lot, you can be like him’.” Advertisement (Credit: Getty) Queen Elizabeth II Over the years, royal watchers have continuously pointed out Charlotte’s distinct similarities to her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. From their doe eyes to their apple cheeks, there is no denying that Charlotte looked very much like Queen Elizabeth when she was young. The two also share similarities in their personal nature; both have a very strong sense of orderliness and responsibility from a very young age. (Credit: Getty) Princess Diana of Wales Princess Charlotte has also been compared to her grandmother, Princess Diana. Both their mousey brown hair and beautiful blue eyes prove to be very similar, and it isn’t hard to see a strong family resemblance between the two. When Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, posted a photo of himself with Princess Diana when they were very young, fans went wild over Charlotte’s stark resemblance to Diana. “Princess Charlotte is Diana’s copy,” one fan commented on the post. “Princess Diana lives on in William’s children. The resemblance is wild,” another said.