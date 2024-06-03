With an adorable smile and sweet curly hair, it’s hard not to fall in love with Princess Lilibet Sussex (formerly Mountbatten-Windsor).

Born on June 4th, 2021, the now two-year-old is one of the most famous toddlers in the world thanks to her royal lineage.

As the youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the princess is currently seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.

Ever since her birth, official images of Lilibet have been few and far between (unlike her cousins across the pond).

The reason for this of course we can presume links back to her parent’s controversial decision to step away from their official royal duties in March 2020, 18 months prior to her birth.

Royal watchers were even left waiting six long months before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed what their darling daughter looked like in their 2021 Christmas card.

