With an adorable smile and sweet curly hair, it’s hard not to fall in love with Princess Lilibet Sussex (formerly Mountbatten-Windsor).
Born on June 4th, 2021, the now two-year-old is one of the most famous toddlers in the world thanks to her royal lineage.
As the youngest child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the princess is currently seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.
Ever since her birth, official images of Lilibet have been few and far between (unlike her cousins across the pond).
The reason for this of course we can presume links back to her parent’s controversial decision to step away from their official royal duties in March 2020, 18 months prior to her birth.
Royal watchers were even left waiting six long months before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed what their darling daughter looked like in their 2021 Christmas card.
Scroll on to see every single photo that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared of Princess Lilibet since she was born.
The toddler was spotted enjoying a 4th of July parade in her hometown of Montecito in 2023 with her mum Meghan close by.
In a video shared to the Rosewood Miramar Beach Instagram account, the reclusive royals were briefly shown waving on model T Ford cars as they drove by.
Mum and daughter were also shown to be holding miniature American flag pinwheels in their hands.
Doting dad Harry was also spotted in the background chatting to another parade attendee, with Archie wrapped around his leg, remaining mostly unseen from the camera.
This is one of the most recent photos of Lilibet that’s been shared to date. It also featured in Harry & Meghan.
This lovely image of the whole family – Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet – appeared in Harry & Meghan.
Harry and Meghan help Lilibet walk in this still of Harry & Meghan footage.
Close friend and photographer Misan Harriman was one of a few special guests who were invited to the princess’s first birthday party, a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage.
Sharing some of the snaps to his social media, Misan said it was a “privilege” to be celebrating the young royal’s birthday.
“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around!” he captioned the photos.
The official photo of Lilibet that was shared in honour of her first birthday.
The Sussex’s 2021 Christmas card was the first official photo of Lilibet ever shared.
Prince Harry gently kisses a newborn Lilibet in this sweet image that featured in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
The docuseries Harry & Meghan featured this adorable picture of Lilibet sleeping.
A young Lilibet sleeping in a custom onesie: again, this image appeared in Harry & Meghan.
This image of Meghan and little Lilibet all swaddled up was also in Harry & Meghan.