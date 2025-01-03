After months of anticipation, Meghan Markle’s Netflix lifestyle series ‘With Love, Meghan’ finally has a premiere date.

Advertisement

Sharing the trailer to her brand new Instagram account on January 3rd, 2025, the Duchess of Sussex revealed the name of her cooking show for the first time, also revealing that it will land on the streaming service on January 15th, 2025.

What will Meghan Markle’s Netflix show be about?

There will be eight 33-minute episodes that will showcase her cooking and gardening skills, with special guests including Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi Alice Waters, and unsurprisingly her husband Prince Harry.

The official synopsis for the show reads: “This inspiring series, produced by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old.”

Advertisement

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The Duchess of Sussex wrote a similar message on her Instagram account when sharing the trailer for the first time.

“I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support — and fun!”

All eight episodes of ‘With Love, Meghan’ will drop on Netflix on January 15, 2025. (Credit: Netflix)

Advertisement

‘Feeling the pressure’

In July 2024 an insider source revealed exclusively to New Idea that the duchess’ upcoming series had been plagued by drama.

Our exclusive source said at the time that Meghan had “a lot riding on the show being a hit”.

“She’s praying this show will launch her into a new career as a lifestyle guru,” they shared with us.

“She wants to be the next Martha [Stewart] or Gwyneth [Paltrow] and she is counting on this show to get her there.”

Advertisement

The Duchess wrapped filming for her cooking show in the first half of 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Meghan is feeling the pressure after the axing of her and Harry’s $30 million Spotify deal and the end of their five-year Netflix contract, worth $150 million, in 2025.

“Meghan’s already trademarked all kinds of products under her American Riviera Orchard label, and she’s banking on making money right out of the gate,” our source adds.

“She believes this lifestyle program will help her do that – but there are no guarantees.”

Advertisement

Meghan is hoping her latest project with be a success. (Credit: Getty)

But despite the heat, our source says Meghan isn’t making things easy for Netflix.

She reportedly refused to film the project at her Montecito mansion, instead forcing producers to shell out big bucks to film at another property nearby.

“She’s on pins and needles waiting for this show to come out, and the stress it’s causing her is being felt by everyone around her – especially Harry,” our source previously shared.

Advertisement

“If this show flops it will be a total disaster and she knows it.”