Harry and Meghan extend Netflix deal with new parameters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have extended their Netflix deal, but this time, it comes with conditions.

Despite reports that the deal was coming to an end in September, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed a multi-year agreement, rumoured to be worth AUD $150 million.

“It’s not much,” an insider told Page Six. “It’s no risk for Netflix but saves them both reputationally.”

Before this, there was speculation that poor viewing numbers were contributing to the couple’s initial deal coming to an end.

As part of the new partnership between Netflix and Archwell Productions, the new agreement is “a first-look deal”.

This means the streaming giant can say yes or no to a project before Harry and Meghan can pitch it to other studios.

Harry and Meghan have established a new agreement with Netflix. (Credit: Getty)

“We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,” Meghan said in a statement.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally and celebrates our shared vision.”

Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, also released a statement about the deal.

“Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — ‘Harry & Meghan’ gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series,” she said.

“More recently, fans have been inspired by ‘With Love, Meghan‘, with products from the new As Ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”

Meghan is set to release another season of With Love, Meghan on Netflix. (Credit: Netflix)

What are Harry and Meghan releasing with Netflix?

So far, the couple has released the documentary series Polo, Heart of Invictus, Live to Lead, and their documentary Harry & Meghan.

Harry and Meghan have also produced the documentary short Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, which is being released later this year.

“In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope,” the short’s synopsis says.

“‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.”

Harry and Meghan have new projects lined up, and they will include more in their new deal with Netflix. (Credit: Getty)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also developing a feature adaptation of Carley Fortune’s romantic novel Meet Me at the Lake.

Meghan is also set to release her second season of With Love, Meghan, later this month, as well as a special episode called ‘Holiday Celebration‘ in December.

“Join Meghan in Montecito for a magical holiday celebration,” the logline for the show says.

“Together, friends and family deck the halls, create holiday feasts, craft heartfelt gifts, and share lots of laughs — with simple how-tos to follow at home. It’s a holiday wonder with warmth, tradition, and a generous dose of joy.”