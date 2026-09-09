“Oh God!”: How Kirby Bentley won The Traitors Australia 2026

Kirby Bentley has been crowned the winner of The Traitors Australia 2026 after a final round of backstabbing.

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The Survivor star, Rhys Nicholson, Krissy Marsh and Keira Maguire all made it to the grand final, but the Traitors ultimately won.

The 40-year-old proved her past game-playing experience gave her the upper hand as she took home $200,600 for herself.

In the ultimate deception, Kirby kept up her web of lies right until the very end, blindsiding Keira and stealing all the money.

“Oh God, I’m paying for my sister’s wedding,” Kirby said after being crowned the 2026 winner.

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Kirby Bentley has won The Traitors Australia 2026.

“I just won The Traitors when I nearly got banished on day two, day three, day four, day five… in all the days, I nearly got banished every single day!”

While Keira didn’t hold anything against Kirby, praising her for playing an “incredible” game, the Bachelor star was visibly devastated.

“I ruined the game for the Faithfuls,” a devastated Keira said after learning she wouldn’t win any of the prize fund, leaving in tears.

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Looking back on the extraordinary web of deception she spun along the way, Kirby said she had no regrets.

“Everything that I’ve done has definitely been worth it. This is massive, not only for my family, but for Aboriginal people, and women as well,” she said to camera.

“Everything that I do is bigger than just me. $200,000, it does change your life, and I just don’t think that it’s sunk in right now. To win The Traitors as the OG Traitor? Cheers!”

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While it may have been a Traitors win, it was far from a harmonious end between Traitors Kirby and Rhys, whose alliance came crashing down when Kirby rallied the group against Rhys in the semi-final round table.

While Kirby made a last-ditch attempt to share the prize with Rhys, they swiftly shut Kirby down, saying she had made it impossible for them to win after trying to vote them out.

“I think you’re going to have to sit with the decision you’ve made,” Rhys added, leaving Kirby in a moral quandary.

Kirby amazingly managed to remain undetected for the entire series. (Credit: Network 10)

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And he was proved right after a brutal round table where nobody was safe. Rhys was the first person voted out after he failed to save himself from the suspicion Kirby had cast on him the night before.

Though Keira seemed to finally be turning on Kirby, the reality TV pro somehow managed to get her back on her side.

In a twist nobody saw coming, Kirby also managed to get Krissy back in her favour, after the Real Housewives star’s doubts once again surfaced.

However, Krissy was voted out when both Keira and Kirby chose to banish again, despite Krissy wanting to end the game as a trio.

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It was an impressive win for Kirby, who went undetected for the entire game, batting off suspicion time and time again.

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