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The Block stars and acting legends: Everyone going on Australian Survivor in 2027

Get ready for the ultimate showdown.
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Just when you think you’ve seen it all on Australian Survivor, in 2027, the show is taking it to another level.

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For the upcoming season, Channel 10 has confirmed that this time, everyday Aussies, TV stars and sporting legends will go head-to-head in Australian Survivor: Rivals.

Once again, $500,000 will be up for grabs. But this time, not only will they have to beat the other players, they also have to triumph over their rival to win the title.

So, who is going to put themselves through the ultimate test?

Expect actors, stars from The Block, and superstar athletes.

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Scroll to find out below.

Australian Survivor cast 2027 Australian Survivor: Rivals
The Australian Survivor 2027 season will be the ultimate showdown. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is going on Australian Survivor in 2027?

Mitch Churi Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Mitch Churi, 30, NSW

Podcaster and former radio host

Mitch Churi will be directly up against Christian Wilkins.

“Dress for the job you want. Sole survivor,” he wrote on Instagram.

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Emily Jones Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Emily Jones, 34, NSW

Everyday Aussie

Emily will need to beat her direct rival Portia Ferdinand if she wants to be Sole Survivor.

Kaitlyn Souksamlane-Tan Australian Survivor: Rivals
(Credits: Channel 10)

Kaitlyn Souksamlane-Tan, 36, NSW

To win, Kaitlyn has to triumph over Ellie Gonslaves.

Jorden Tually, Australian Survivor: Rivals
(Credits: Channel 10)

Jorden Tually, 32, NSW 

Vlogger

This vlogger’s direct rival is Yusuf Omar.

Sharni Layton Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Sharni Layton, 38, WA 

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Josh Robinson Australian Survivor: Rivals
(Credits: Channel 10)

Josh Robinson, 26, VIC 

Everyday Aussie

Josh will go up against Louie Liu.

Christian Wilkins Australian Survivor: Rivals
(Credits: Channel 10)

Christian Wilkins, 31, NSW 

Interviewer

Christian will go up against Mitch Churi.

“Outwit, outplay, out brag, outfit,” he wrote alongside his photo from the show.

Eva Bantin Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Eva Bantin, 51, NSW 

Everyday Aussie and mum

Eva’s direct rival is fellow mother, Kate Allan.

Ellia Gonsalves Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Ellie Gonsalves, 35, QLD 

Model, actor and TV personality

Her direct competition is Kaitlyn Souksamlane-Tan.

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Kerri Pottharst Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Kerri Pottharst, 61, NSW 

Summer Olympian

With one gold, and one bronze medal to her name, Kerri is ready to show everyone what she’s made of.

She will be up against Australian freestyle skier and Olympian, Danielle Scott.

Sarah Yatim Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Sarah Yatim, 31, NSW 

Sydney FC

Sydney FC star Sarah Yatim will go head-to-head with rival and netball player, Sharni Layton.

Adam Cooney Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Adam Cooney, 40, VIC 

AFL legend

The former AFL star will be up against former AFL player, Heath Shaw, who played for Collingwood and the Great Western Sydney Giants.

“It’s time to see if I’ve got any competitive juices left in me. Let’s bring back the Anzac Day rivalry between me and Heath. I never won a Grand Final and I didn’t beat Heath on Anzac Day either. But this is where I get my revenge, on Australian Survivor!” the former Essendon star gushed.

Danielle Scott Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Danielle Scott, 36, NSW 

Australian freestyle skier

Her direct rival is Kerri Pottharst.

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Kate Allan Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Kate Allan, 36, NSW  

Everyday Aussie and superstar mum

Along with playing the game, she will have to beat Eva Bantin.

Lysandra Lysandra Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Lysandra Fraser, 42, SA 

The Block

Forget The Block – Alisa is ready to embrace Survivor! Instead of working with her sister, Lysandra, she’ll be her competition.

Louie Liu Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Louie Liu, 37, NSW 

Alisa Fraser Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Alisa Fraser, 42, SA 

The Block

It will be sibling rivalry at its finest, because she needs to beat Lysandra.

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Adam Ashley-Cooper, 42, NSW Australian Survivor: Rivals
(Credits: Channel 10)

Adam Ashley-Cooper, 42, NSW 

Rugny Union legend

If Adam wants to be named as the final Survivor, he will have to make it past former Rugby League star, Robbie Farah.

Portia Ferdinand Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Portia Ferdinand, 27, NSW 

Everyday Aussie and Lawyer

To make it through Tribal Council and all the way to the end, Portia has to obliterate her direct competition – fellow lawyer Emily Jones.

Lincoln Lewis Australian Survivor: Rivals
(Credits: Channel 10)

Lincoln Lewis, 38, QLD 

Actor

Forget Summer Bay, because Lincoln will have to grow accustomed to Malaysia if he wants to win. That, and he’ll need to make sure he triumphs over Bernard Curry.

“A few of us have been MIA for a little while and THIS is why! 😎,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Still doesn’t feel real that I got to do this and officially join the Survivor family but dayummm, here we are! Lads of the Bay representing and giving it a bloody solid crack at the hardest game in the world 🔥”

Lincoln Lewis and Bernard Curry Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Bernard Curry, 52, QLD 

Actor

If he wants to win, Bernard needs to make sure he beats Lincoln Lewis.

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Heath Shaw and Adam Cooney Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Heath Shaw, 40, VIC 

AFL legend

Adam Cooney is Heath’s direct rival in the Australian Survivor 2027 season.

“I’m coming on Australian Survivor to put myself in an uncomfortable position again and test the boundaries, which I haven’t done for a while,” he said.

Robbie Farrah Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Robbie Farah, 42, NSW 

Rugby League legend

Adam Ashley-Cooper is standing between Robbie, and the title of Sole Survivor.

“Decided to go live on an island for while…” he wrote on Instagram when he announced the news.

Yusuf Omar Australian Survivor: Rivals 2027
(Credits: Channel 10)

Yusuf Omar, 36, QLD 

Vlogger

Yusuf’s direct rival is fellow vlogger, Jorden Tually.

Where is Australian Survivor being filmed?

During the 2026 grand finale, host David Genat confirmed that the show was leaving Samoa behind, and heading to Malaysia.

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It will be a first of the Aussie series, but was the destination of the American franchise’s inaugural season in 2000.

In 2027, two tribes will go head-to-head in Malaysia.

For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here. 

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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