The Block stars and acting legends: Everyone going on Australian Survivor in 2027

Just when you think you’ve seen it all on Australian Survivor, in 2027, the show is taking it to another level.
For the upcoming season, Channel 10 has confirmed that this time, everyday Aussies, TV stars and sporting legends will go head-to-head in Australian Survivor: Rivals.
Once again, $500,000 will be up for grabs. But this time, not only will they have to beat the other players, they also have to triumph over their rival to win the title.
So, who is going to put themselves through the ultimate test?
Expect actors, stars from The Block, and superstar athletes.
Scroll to find out below.
Who is going on Australian Survivor in 2027?
Mitch Churi, 30, NSW
Podcaster and former radio host
Mitch Churi will be directly up against Christian Wilkins.
“Dress for the job you want. Sole survivor,” he wrote on Instagram.
Emily Jones, 34, NSW
Everyday Aussie
Emily will need to beat her direct rival Portia Ferdinand if she wants to be Sole Survivor.
Kaitlyn Souksamlane-Tan, 36, NSW
To win, Kaitlyn has to triumph over Ellie Gonslaves.
Jorden Tually, 32, NSW
Vlogger
This vlogger’s direct rival is Yusuf Omar.
Sharni Layton, 38, WA
Josh Robinson, 26, VIC
Everyday Aussie
Josh will go up against Louie Liu.
Christian Wilkins, 31, NSW
Interviewer
Christian will go up against Mitch Churi.
“Outwit, outplay, out brag, outfit,” he wrote alongside his photo from the show.
Eva Bantin, 51, NSW
Everyday Aussie and mum
Eva’s direct rival is fellow mother, Kate Allan.
Ellie Gonsalves, 35, QLD
Model, actor and TV personality
Her direct competition is Kaitlyn Souksamlane-Tan.
Kerri Pottharst, 61, NSW
Summer Olympian
With one gold, and one bronze medal to her name, Kerri is ready to show everyone what she’s made of.
She will be up against Australian freestyle skier and Olympian, Danielle Scott.
Sarah Yatim, 31, NSW
Sydney FC
Sydney FC star Sarah Yatim will go head-to-head with rival and netball player, Sharni Layton.
Adam Cooney, 40, VIC
AFL legend
The former AFL star will be up against former AFL player, Heath Shaw, who played for Collingwood and the Great Western Sydney Giants.
“It’s time to see if I’ve got any competitive juices left in me. Let’s bring back the Anzac Day rivalry between me and Heath. I never won a Grand Final and I didn’t beat Heath on Anzac Day either. But this is where I get my revenge, on Australian Survivor!” the former Essendon star gushed.
Danielle Scott, 36, NSW
Australian freestyle skier
Her direct rival is Kerri Pottharst.
Kate Allan, 36, NSW
Everyday Aussie and superstar mum
Along with playing the game, she will have to beat Eva Bantin.
Lysandra Fraser, 42, SA
The Block
Forget The Block – Alisa is ready to embrace Survivor! Instead of working with her sister, Lysandra, she’ll be her competition.
Louie Liu, 37, NSW
Alisa Fraser, 42, SA
The Block
It will be sibling rivalry at its finest, because she needs to beat Lysandra.
Adam Ashley-Cooper, 42, NSW
Rugny Union legend
If Adam wants to be named as the final Survivor, he will have to make it past former Rugby League star, Robbie Farah.
Portia Ferdinand, 27, NSW
Everyday Aussie and Lawyer
To make it through Tribal Council and all the way to the end, Portia has to obliterate her direct competition – fellow lawyer Emily Jones.
Lincoln Lewis, 38, QLD
Actor
Forget Summer Bay, because Lincoln will have to grow accustomed to Malaysia if he wants to win. That, and he’ll need to make sure he triumphs over Bernard Curry.
“A few of us have been MIA for a little while and THIS is why! 😎,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Still doesn’t feel real that I got to do this and officially join the Survivor family but dayummm, here we are! Lads of the Bay representing and giving it a bloody solid crack at the hardest game in the world 🔥”
Bernard Curry, 52, QLD
Actor
If he wants to win, Bernard needs to make sure he beats Lincoln Lewis.
Heath Shaw, 40, VIC
AFL legend
Adam Cooney is Heath’s direct rival in the Australian Survivor 2027 season.
“I’m coming on Australian Survivor to put myself in an uncomfortable position again and test the boundaries, which I haven’t done for a while,” he said.
Robbie Farah, 42, NSW
Rugby League legend
Adam Ashley-Cooper is standing between Robbie, and the title of Sole Survivor.
“Decided to go live on an island for while…” he wrote on Instagram when he announced the news.
Yusuf Omar, 36, QLD
Vlogger
Yusuf’s direct rival is fellow vlogger, Jorden Tually.
Where is Australian Survivor being filmed?
During the 2026 grand finale, host David Genat confirmed that the show was leaving Samoa behind, and heading to Malaysia.
It will be a first of the Aussie series, but was the destination of the American franchise’s inaugural season in 2000.
In 2027, two tribes will go head-to-head in Malaysia.
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