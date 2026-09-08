The Block stars and acting legends: Everyone going on Australian Survivor in 2027

Just when you think you’ve seen it all on Australian Survivor, in 2027, the show is taking it to another level.

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For the upcoming season, Channel 10 has confirmed that this time, everyday Aussies, TV stars and sporting legends will go head-to-head in Australian Survivor: Rivals.

Once again, $500,000 will be up for grabs. But this time, not only will they have to beat the other players, they also have to triumph over their rival to win the title.

So, who is going to put themselves through the ultimate test?

Expect actors, stars from The Block, and superstar athletes.

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Scroll to find out below.

The Australian Survivor 2027 season will be the ultimate showdown. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is going on Australian Survivor in 2027?

(Credits: Channel 10) Mitch Churi, 30, NSW Podcaster and former radio host Mitch Churi will be directly up against Christian Wilkins. “Dress for the job you want. Sole survivor,” he wrote on Instagram. Advertisement (Credits: Channel 10) Emily Jones, 34, NSW Everyday Aussie Emily will need to beat her direct rival Portia Ferdinand if she wants to be Sole Survivor. (Credits: Channel 10) Kaitlyn Souksamlane-Tan, 36, NSW To win, Kaitlyn has to triumph over Ellie Gonslaves. (Credits: Channel 10) Jorden Tually, 32, NSW Vlogger This vlogger’s direct rival is Yusuf Omar. (Credits: Channel 10) Sharni Layton, 38, WA Advertisement Previous Native ad body. How Australian Survivor saved Janine Allis’ marriage Where are they now? The 12 Sole Survivors of Australian Survivor Is Australian Survivor scripted? Find out what’s real, what’s staged, and what contestants get paid Next (Credits: Channel 10) Josh Robinson, 26, VIC Everyday Aussie Josh will go up against Louie Liu. (Credits: Channel 10) Christian Wilkins, 31, NSW Interviewer Christian will go up against Mitch Churi. “Outwit, outplay, out brag, outfit,” he wrote alongside his photo from the show. (Credits: Channel 10) Eva Bantin, 51, NSW Everyday Aussie and mum Eva’s direct rival is fellow mother, Kate Allan. (Credits: Channel 10) Ellie Gonsalves, 35, QLD Model, actor and TV personality Her direct competition is Kaitlyn Souksamlane-Tan. Advertisement (Credits: Channel 10) Kerri Pottharst, 61, NSW Summer Olympian With one gold, and one bronze medal to her name, Kerri is ready to show everyone what she’s made of. She will be up against Australian freestyle skier and Olympian, Danielle Scott. (Credits: Channel 10) Sarah Yatim, 31, NSW Sydney FC Sydney FC star Sarah Yatim will go head-to-head with rival and netball player, Sharni Layton. (Credits: Channel 10) Adam Cooney, 40, VIC AFL legend The former AFL star will be up against former AFL player, Heath Shaw, who played for Collingwood and the Great Western Sydney Giants. “It’s time to see if I’ve got any competitive juices left in me. Let’s bring back the Anzac Day rivalry between me and Heath. I never won a Grand Final and I didn’t beat Heath on Anzac Day either. But this is where I get my revenge, on Australian Survivor!” the former Essendon star gushed. (Credits: Channel 10) Danielle Scott, 36, NSW Australian freestyle skier Her direct rival is Kerri Pottharst. Advertisement (Credits: Channel 10) Kate Allan, 36, NSW Everyday Aussie and superstar mum Along with playing the game, she will have to beat Eva Bantin. (Credits: Channel 10) Lysandra Fraser, 42, SA The Block Forget The Block – Alisa is ready to embrace Survivor! Instead of working with her sister, Lysandra, she’ll be her competition. (Credits: Channel 10) Louie Liu, 37, NSW (Credits: Channel 10) Alisa Fraser, 42, SA The Block It will be sibling rivalry at its finest, because she needs to beat Lysandra. Advertisement (Credits: Channel 10) Adam Ashley-Cooper, 42, NSW Rugny Union legend If Adam wants to be named as the final Survivor, he will have to make it past former Rugby League star, Robbie Farah. (Credits: Channel 10) Portia Ferdinand, 27, NSW Everyday Aussie and Lawyer To make it through Tribal Council and all the way to the end, Portia has to obliterate her direct competition – fellow lawyer Emily Jones. (Credits: Channel 10) Lincoln Lewis, 38, QLD Actor Forget Summer Bay, because Lincoln will have to grow accustomed to Malaysia if he wants to win. That, and he’ll need to make sure he triumphs over Bernard Curry. “A few of us have been MIA for a little while and THIS is why! 😎,” he wrote on Instagram. “Still doesn’t feel real that I got to do this and officially join the Survivor family but dayummm, here we are! Lads of the Bay representing and giving it a bloody solid crack at the hardest game in the world 🔥” (Credits: Channel 10) Bernard Curry, 52, QLD Actor If he wants to win, Bernard needs to make sure he beats Lincoln Lewis. Advertisement (Credits: Channel 10) Heath Shaw, 40, VIC AFL legend Adam Cooney is Heath’s direct rival in the Australian Survivor 2027 season. “I’m coming on Australian Survivor to put myself in an uncomfortable position again and test the boundaries, which I haven’t done for a while,” he said. (Credits: Channel 10) Robbie Farah, 42, NSW Rugby League legend Adam Ashley-Cooper is standing between Robbie, and the title of Sole Survivor. “Decided to go live on an island for while…” he wrote on Instagram when he announced the news. (Credits: Channel 10) Yusuf Omar, 36, QLD Vlogger Yusuf’s direct rival is fellow vlogger, Jorden Tually.

Where is Australian Survivor being filmed?

During the 2026 grand finale, host David Genat confirmed that the show was leaving Samoa behind, and heading to Malaysia.

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It will be a first of the Aussie series, but was the destination of the American franchise’s inaugural season in 2000.

In 2027, two tribes will go head-to-head in Malaysia.

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