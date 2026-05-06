EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan LaPaglia being eyed up for Australian Survivor return

Australian Survivor is said to be on the chopping block at Channel 10 and is being eyed by a rival network, with a desire to take it back to its glory days.

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According to sources, the beloved show is at the centre of a dramatic behind-the-scenes power play.

It is allegedly caught Channel Nine’s interest and has been pitched to the network by Endemol Shine. However, sources say that the network would be interested under one condition – that Jonathan LaPaglia returns as its host.

Could Jonathan LaPaglia return to host Australian Survivor on Channel Nine? We will have to wait and see! (Credit: Channel 10)

“Nine loves the format, but they’re clear on one thing, JLP is part of its DNA,” an insider told New Idea. “If the show moves, they want him front and centre again.”

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Fans were devastated when the former host revealed he was axed from the show last year. While David Genat replaced him, there was a drop in ratings during the Redemption season.

Even though the 2027 season is going ahead, sources previously told New Idea that David was reportedly locked in for two 2026 seasons, but the second was scrapped.

According to the show’s application page for the next season, filming will take place in Malaysia from mid-July to early September.

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The season could possibly be its last at the network.

“There’s a real sense this could be the last one for Ten,” a source close to production said. “Once that season wraps, the door is wide open.”

Only time will tell if this is the final season of Australian Survivor on Network 10. (Credit: Channel 10)

The insider added that if secured by Nine, the network planned to revive the show with a refreshed strategy.

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“They want to bring it back to basics,” the insider explained. “Stronger storytelling, tighter casting, and a return to what made audiences fall in love with it in the first place.”

The question now is whether the move would signal the end of Australian Survivor as we know it or the beginning of a bold new chapter.

“This is a huge moment,” says the source. “It’s either the end of an era… or the start of something even bigger.”