EXCLUSIVE: Australian Survivor on chopping line after season axed

It was meant to be a blockbuster new chapter for Australian Survivor, but insiders say the show has been thrown into chaos, with host David Genat caught in the fallout.

Advertisement

After taking over from Jonathan LaPaglia, David was reportedly locked in for two full seasons in 2026.

A major vote of confidence from Network Ten.

But now, in a shocking twist, sources tell New Idea that one entire season has been scrapped, while the remaining instalment, set to film in Malaysia, has been dramatically cut in half.

Caleb Beeby, here with David Genat, was crowned Sole Survivor on Australian Survivor: Redemption. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

“It’s a massive backflip,” a former Survivor alum reveals.

“David signed on, thinking he was fronting two huge seasons. Now he’s left with one shortened run. It’s not what anyone expected.”

The brutal decision comes as the show’s ratings take a nosedive.

The 2026 grand finale drew just 462,000 viewers, down from 764,000 in 2025. A drop of more than 300,000 fans, or nearly 40 per cent.

Advertisement

David Genat’s time on Survivor is up for debate. (Credit: Channel 10)

“It’s a huge blow for the network,” says the insider.

“There was a lot riding on David’s debut, but the numbers just didn’t deliver.”

Behind the scenes, David is said to have gone above and beyond to make the transition a success. Even putting his own money on the line

Advertisement

“He genuinely believed in the show,” the source explains.

“He helped fund pre-season activations, giving fans the chance to win cash and buffs. He wanted to build hype and make it feel like a big event again.”

And while many insiders insist David delivered a “stellar” performance hosting the grand finale, it hasn’t been enough to stop the show’s downward spiral.

Advertisement

Now, with budgets tightening at Ten, Australian Survivor, long considered one of the network’s most expensive productions, has been forced into a dramatic rethink.

“This is about survival now,” the insider says. “Cutting the season in half means fewer contestants, fewer episodes and a much shorter shoot. It’s a completely different show.”

For fans, the changes are raising serious concerns.

Ratings for Australian Survivor: Redemption took a nose-dive this season. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

After years of epic gameplay, sprawling alliances and marathon filming schedules, Australian Survivor has built its reputation on scale. But stripping it back could fundamentally change what audiences love about it.

“You can’t really do Survivor small,” the source adds. “That’s the risk.”

With one season axed, another scaled down, and pressure mounting on its new host, insiders say the once-unstoppable format is now at a critical turning point.

Because in a game built on outlasting everyone else…

Advertisement

Even Survivor might be running out of time.