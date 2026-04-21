EXCLUSIVE: Why Luke Harris is going to be MasterChef Australia’s “underdog”

He might be the youngest contestant on MasterChef Australia 2026, but Luke Harris shouldn’t be underestimated.

Advertisement

Being part of the TV juggernaut has been a dream come true for the 19-year-old student, who watched the show with his family long before he applied.

From recreating pressure tests at home with his mum to duplicating dishes he saw his idols create on the show, being a part of the show is something else altogether.

Speaking exclusively with New Idea, he said the show was the perfect way to launch his career in food.

“My love of food and inspiration for cooking started from MasterChef, and if I can create that moment for even one other person, that would be amazing,” he shared.

Advertisement

Luke Harris is ready to show everyone what he’s capable of on MasterChef Australia. (Credit: Chanel 10)

Who is MasterChef Australia 2026 contestant Luke Harris?

Originally hailing from Geraldton in Western Australia, Luke moved to Perth to pursue a Bachelor of Education with a focus on high school mathematics.

Before the show, he sold vegetables at local farmers’ markets and used leftover crops for his own recipes.

Even though he’s the youngest in his family, he’s always the go-to when his older brothers want steak, or his signature gnocchi!

Advertisement

Before going on the show, his cooking foundations came from his mother, Eugenie, and father, Khim, who often cooked and entertained at home. He was also heavily influenced by his grandparents and looked to YouTube.

“I think the secret weapon I’m bringing into the kitchen is definitely my ability to not take a backwards step, and to not play it safe,” he told us.

“As a fan of the show, there’s nothing I love more than someone really going for it and I’ll be hoping to take that attitude into the kitchen. I’d also like to think I’m quite resilient when I get knocked down, I always get back up.”

Advertisement

While he is ready to give anything a go, he admits that he still feels “imposter syndrome”.

Luke is ready to impress MasterChef Australia judges Andy Allen, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli. (Credit: Channel 10)

“Sometimes, it feels like I don’t really belong here, but the best bit of that is the judges, the other contestants and probably everyone at home may have already written me off, and that’s exactly where I want to be, the underdog!” he shared.

Even though the show has just started, he’s determined to share his passion for food with the masses, whether that’s inspiring others to cook, or even through his own restaurant.

Advertisement

At the moment, he said he’s ready to enjoy the ride and learn as he goes along.

Watch MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and Monday and Tuesday from 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10Play.