I’ve got the perfect idea to save MasterChef Australia. How have producers missed it?

MasterChef Australia has been a TV staple for almost 20 years, and with no signs of slowing down, it’s about time for a season just focusing on past winners.

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We’ve had shake-ups with Back To Win, which was a ratings success with 10.9 million Aussies tuning in overall, and the finale claimed the top spot in that ratings time slot.

The 2022 All Stars season was also a ratings success, as was Fans vs Favourites.

Given that these formats have succeeded, why not take it all the way by having only winners compete for the top prize?

The show’s ratings explain themselves, and given that the network has done it several times, it proves that nostalgia sells.

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Think about it – imagine favourites such as Julie Goodwin, Adam Liaw, Emilia Jackson and Elena Duggan going head to head. Having a variety of winners guarantees built-in nostalgia and is set to produce high ratings.

The magic of MasterChef Australia has stayed since the very first season. (Credit: Channel 10)

And Andy Allen’s position as a winner and judge also strengthens this story.

Picture one of two scenarios.

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Andy judges the winners week after week, which delivers on the nostalgic front, critiquing people who have won the competition before and after him.

Or, hear me out. He returns to the side of the bench that made him a household name. Then, he can be judged by Sofia Levin, Poh Ling Yeow and Jean Christophe Novelli, which would be fantastic for ratings.

You could keep them as an unstoppable judging trio, or bring in another MasterChef contestant to round it out and make an awesome foursome. Producers would need to consider Andy’s external commitments to his beer brand, Travala, and the Three Blue Ducks restaurants for the second option to work.

These are perfect for a milestone season, because it gives everyone the chance to work it into their schedules.

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It would be entertaining to mark the show’s 25th anniversary – this would perfectly follow the show’s format of having 24 cooks compete.

But the issue with this is that some previous winners may not be interested in returning, especially if they have appeared on the show since winning. Not only that, but scheduling conflicts can also be an issue.

However, with the show in its 18th season, there’s no shortage of winners to choose from, and it’s a concept that could work perfectly to mark 20 years of MasterChef in 2029.

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Given that stars like Adam are busy with filming commitments for The Cook Up with Adam Liaw, or even Laura Sharrad with My Market Kitchen, contestants could slot it into their future schedules.

It would allow producers to include a mix of contestants from all of the seasons. Naturally, the contestants would provide updates on where they are now since winning, which the fans will be curious about.

I believe fans would love to see Andy Allen competing again. (Credit: Network Ten)

Not only that, but having a mix of older and newer winners would highlight how much more advanced the show is now.

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An all-winners season would create a fascinating clash of post-show success: you put entrepreneurs who have launched supermarket product lines directly against fine-dining purists who went straight into Michelin-starred kitchens.

Because all of the contestants have pocketed $250,000 as part of the grand prize, there is more at stake, given they’ve established themselves in the food industry.

With their reputations on the line, it’s guaranteed to create tension, especially if they get eliminated.

Considering Billie’s already won twice, hopefully other contestants would be inspired to put up their hands for a second, third, or even fourth time.

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