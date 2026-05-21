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EXCLUSIVE: MasterChef Australia star debunks the show’s most controversial topic

Fans vent about it every year.
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MasterChef Australia contestant Laura Sharrad has broken her silence about hygiene practices on the show, after fans voiced their concerns this season.

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Each season, fans have discussions on social media platforms, to voice their frustrations with contestants, whether it be saying contestants should wear hair nets, or have spotted someone double-dipping.

When asked about the topic, the 2025 winner shed more light on what happens during each cook, and the moments that might not be shown on camera.

Laura Sharrad MasterChef
MasterChef Australia star Laura Sharrad told New Idea that there are strict hygiene protocols in place on set. (Credit: Channel 10)

“They’re not going to show on screen in the one hour of the show that we’re washing our hands probably six or seven times during the cook,” she tells us. “Everyone’s always washing their hands.

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“We have big buckets of tasting spoons. So, you taste something something once, you throw the spoon into the dish bay. You taste something again, it’s a fresh spoon.”

She explained that double-dipping rarely happens, and that the contestants are trained onsite, and the teams are present to make sure things don’t go awry.

When approached for a comment, an Endemol Shine spokesperson also exclusively told New Idea that “Hygiene, health and safety are paramount in the MasterChef Australia kitchen”.

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“Contestants are briefed on protocols before they begin each cook and our Food Team provide reminders throughout,” they added.

During the competition, the contestants share benches, especially earlier in the season when there are more people cooking.

Lucy Mansfiled MasterChef Australia
Laura also revealed that the contestants are not allowed to try elements from their friends dishes during challenges. (Credit: Channel 10)

While they might send each other words of encouragement as they’re whipping up their own dishes, Laura explains that the contestants are not allowed to try elements from other contestants’ meals.

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She found competing with Depinder Chhibber particularly difficult because all of her food smelled delicious.

“That’s a hard one not being able to taste each other’s food because some people cook amazing and you just wanna learn,” she shared.

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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