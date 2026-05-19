EXCLUSIVE: What really happens to MasterChef Australia’s leftovers after filming

When it comes to MasterChef Australia, amazing food is always guaranteed.

Advertisement

Week after week, the contestants whip up dishes we are desperate to reach through the television and try for ourselves.

With several challenges per week, including service challenges, pressure tests, and mystery box challenges, plenty of food is made.

The judges can only try so much, so what happens to leftover food?

Many meals are made on MasterChef Australia. Now, Endemol Shine has revealed what happens to the leftovers. (Credit: Channel 10)

Advertisement

What happens to leftover food on MasterChef Australia?

It’s a question that pops up each season, and now, we have an answer! Producers Endemol Shine exclusively told New Idea that the leftover food is actually donated.

The show has partnered with the food relief organisation Second Bite for the last 14 years, with surplus pantry items going to them.

“MasterChef’s donations provide the equivalent of over tens of thousands of meals each season for people doing it tough,” they exclusively told New Idea.

Advertisement

They told us that some “surplus items”, such as proteins, fresh produce and dry goods, are also given to contestants. That way, they can practice at their accommodation.

This is to “ensure they have quality produce on hand, with nothing going to waste”.

In previous seasons, challenges have focused on reducing wastage, and fans are keen to see more of them this season.

“I always like those challenges – I wish they’d do them more often,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Advertisement

Contestants are given excess items from the pantry to practice cooking during the week. (Credit: Instagram)

“I would love it if they did something like that often,” another agreed.

“I would particularly love a vegetarian/vegan challenge, because the world is moving towards more sustainable and eco-friendly eating habits of reducing meat and animal products so that would be a great challenge,” they added.

Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play.

Advertisement