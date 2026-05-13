MasterChef Australia star Lucy Mansfield’s secret Hollywood acting past REVEALED

It turns out that along with being skilled in the kitchen, MasterChef Australia star Lucy Mansfield has also starred in a variety of movies and shows.

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Before she earned her white apron on the beloved cooking show, she starred in projects with some of Hollywood’s most recognisable faces.

Read more about her life below.

It turns out that MasterChef Australia star Lucy Mansfield has been on our screens before. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is MasterChef Australia 2026 star Lucy Mansfield?

Lucy is a 24-year-old web designer from Brisbane who hailed from Adelaide.

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Growing up, she was always surrounded by food. Her father co-owned a bakery and managed a cheese shop at Adelaide’s Central Market, and her mother, Tiyen, was a passionate home cook.

She also loves showcasing her passion for food on her social media pages, often posting her food hacks and deliciously simple dishes on TikTok.

Her Japanese Chicken Teriyaki Bowl has amassed 1.3 million views alone!

One fan was quick to recognise the MasterChef star. (Credit: Reddit)

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While fans have loved watching her blow the judges away week after week, one eagle-eyed fan recognised her in Mortal Kombat II.

“So… weird question. Was Lucy in Mortal Kombat 2, or am I just blind?” they labelled a Reddit thread, with a picture of the MasterChef contestant.

They also shared a link to her IMDb profile, which revealed she was indeed in the film!

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Not only that, but she’s also starred in Anaconda alongside Jack Black and Paul Rudd, which was filmed in Queensland, and Balls Up.

She was also an extra on the Stan series Good Cop/Bad Cop, which was also shot in Queensland, with Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester and Australia’s Luke Cook as the lead stars.

The fan even shared that they reached out to Lucy to ask her about it!

Lucy is excited to compete on the 2026 season of the beloved show. (Credit: Chanmel 10)

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“I actually messaged her on IG to confirm, she’s super sweet! She also said she’s done with acting though, lol. Cooking is her passion now,” they wrote.

Lucy’s profile also revealed that she’s playing a bartender in the film Bear Country and an extra in Runner, which are due to be released this year. Both films were also shot in the Sunshine State.

She has also publicly confirmed that her heart is set on a career in food.

“Feeling so excited (and very grateful!!) to be wearing this apron. Can’t wait to cook more in the most iconic kitchen ever with the most magical people everrr!! YAY.” she wrote on Instagram after she earned a highly coveted white apron.

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Keep watching MasterChef Australia every Sunday at 7pm and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10 and via 10 Play.