Every MasterChef Australia 2026 recipe you can make at home

Ever watched a MasterChef Australia contestant plate up something extraordinary and immediately wished you could make it yourself?

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Well, now you can.

Channel 10 has announced that recipes from the 2026 season of MasterChef Australia are being uploaded online straight after each episode — meaning you can get into the kitchen while the inspiration is still fresh.

It’s hotting up on MasterChef Australia 2026. (Credit: Chanel 10)

Judges Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin broke the news on the MasterChef Australia Instagram.

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“This season, you’ll be able to find our MasterChef recipes on our Pinterest page,” the trio said.

“The dishes you love from the show, all in one place.”

From quick bites to showstopping centrepieces, the recipes cover the full range of what’s been served up this season.

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Think Petro’s prawn bisque pasta, Lydia’s charred octopus, Jackie’s black sesame yuzu cake and Emily’s wanton wontons — complete with full ingredient lists, equipment guides and step-by-step instructions.

Fans of the show were quick to chime in on the post.

“Sooooo exciting! 👏👏” wrote one excited viewer.

“What a wonderful idea! Thank you! 💕” said another.

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“Yum! I will definitely try my hand at something to share,” promised another excited fan.

The news comes as Season 18 of the much-loved cooking show is in full swing, with some favourites already eliminated.

When it comes to the judges, however, just as we thought the line-up couldn’t get any bigger, earlier this month Channel 10 revealed that Meghan Markle, aka the Duchess of Sussex, will make an appearance on MasterChef Australia.

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And now Judge Poh Ling Yeow has shared her thoughts on what it was really like to film with Meghan, saying her background as an actress served her well on set.

“She was so delightful, like nothing but praise for the time that we spent with her,” she told KIIS 106.5.

“Very easy-going, good sense of humour, a consummate professional.”

“I mean, she’s an actor, right? So she just slid right into that judging role seamlessly,” she added.

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Meghan Markle is a guest judge on MasterChef Australia later this season. (Credit: Channel 10)

Meghan will appear as a guest judge alongside regulars Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli, while Andy Allen is absent after welcoming his baby boy.

“We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but nothing like this,” Poh teased in a trailer shared to Instagram by Network 10 on April 15.

“All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia... the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!”

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