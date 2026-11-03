What Big Brother’s Ebony is REALLY like – housemate breaks their silence

Big Brother Australia always has memorable housemates, and it’s fair to say that Ebony Vandermont is no exception.

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The 23-year-old self-made entrepreneur has certainly ruffled feathers!

From insisting she doesn’t do chores, calling the others “peasants” and insisting she’ll be the future First Lady of the United States, she certainly stands out in the 2026 season.

But what is the self-proclaimed princess really like, and what else do we know about her?

Find out what one housemate has told us below.

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Ebony Vandermont has divided everyone on Big Brother Australia. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is Ebony from Big Brother?

Since she entered the Big Brother house, Ebony has been determined to show everyone who’s boss.

With a taste for the finer things in life, including having a maid, she’s raised eyebrows in the house. From calling her housemates “hobos” to delegating chores, she knows she’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

However, housemate Harmon tells New Idea that she’s “still not seen the right way”.

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“She’s such a dynamic character. She’s got many different sides to her,” he reveals to us.

As for saying she doesn’t do the dishes, he thinks it’s funny, but there’s more beneath the surface.

“There’s like a whole other soft side to her, and she’s caring and all of that as well, and then she’s also very intelligent. She’s actually very business savvy,” he continues.

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According to her LinkedIn profile, the Victorian is the founder and CEO of her liquid pet treat business, Lick My Ball.

Harmon says there’s more to Ebony than meets the eye. (Credit: Channel 10)

Not only that, but she has also released her own music, including her 2026 album, Boy Diet.

“Based on what I’ve heard in the way she would break down lyrics and stuff to me, I was like, ‘This isn’t a thing you just turn on a week before you get in here because you want to be famous.’ It’s like she’s been thinking about this,” he shares with New Idea. “This is like a full identity not that she dons, but has.”

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While fans have discovered her music, they’ve raised AI concerns, with viewers claiming her voice sounds overly produced in her songs.

Her YouTube page is also flagged for its alleged use of AI, but Ebony has not confirmed anything.

While she hasn’t been afraid to make herself known in the house, she has also been open about her health struggles.

“I dropped out of high school. I physically couldn’t attend school. It was horrific,” she said to housemate Marshy about her endometriosis diagnosis.

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“I had a hysterectomy and did three rounds of egg retrieval at 18 years old.”