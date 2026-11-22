Australians are mourning the loss of Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum, who has died aged 83.

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The music legend who also hosted Countdown and Hey, Hey It’s Saturday had endured a long health battle and passed away at 5.30am on Monday November 23rd at the Epworth Hospital in the Melbourne suburb of Richmond.

However in a resurfaced interview with New Idea ahead of his milestone 80th birthday, Molly mused on mortality.

The Australian music legend died in Melbourne. (Credit: Getty)

In December 2011, Molly almost died after plummeting three metres from a ladder while putting Christmas decorations on the roof of his Melbourne home and spent five weeks in a coma.

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“I guess it’s hard to kill off a mad old queen like me. I’m just thankful to be here!” he joked in 2023.

“I guess the fall made me realise I wasn’t bulletproof. You realise that life is short. I stay right away from ladders now and try to look after my health. I used to be a real party animal, but it’s time I gave it a rest. Only a little bit though, not too much.”

The TV and music icon also commented on his own funeral, complete with Egyptian sarcophagus.

Molly died aged 83 in Melbourne. (Credit: Getty)

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“When they carry me through the church I’ll open the coffin lid, sit up and go, ‘Just one more thing … can I have another drink, please?’”

His ex-fiancee Joy Antonie spoke to New Idea the same year, admitting that she had concerns for Molly’s wellbeing following the fall.

“I think he’s still got the mind of a 25-year-old, but his body’s not quite there anymore,” she says, sighing. “At 80, he really needs to look after himself, that’s for sure.”

Molly is survived by his adopted son Morgan Scholes and grandson Jason who calls his grandfather ‘Guru’ in a cheeky reference to Molly’s ‘music guru’ nickname.

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Molly’s adopted son Morgan with his wife Crystal and son Jason visiting Australia in August 2026.

“Dad’s life has been a whirlwind of amazing achievement, parties, travel, constant movement,” Morgan told New Idea in 2022.

“When you hung out at his place, you’d go and visit multimillionaires for Christmas, meet up with all different musicians, get taken around the world. He’s always been an active person, but he can’t do as much as he used to.”

He added, “Dad’s not that nimble anymore. It’s tough not being able to be there with him and for him … but we’re not unique, there are lots of similar stories.”

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