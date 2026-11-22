NEED TO KNOW Ray Martin and Jana Wendt became two of Channel Nine’s biggest stars during TV’s golden era.

and became two of during TV’s golden era. Jana joined Ray on 60 Minutes in 1982, a move that ruffled feathers among its established team.

in 1982, a move that among its established team. Her star power grew , eventually taking her to the coveted A Current Affair chair .

, eventually taking her to the . When she sensationally quit Nine, Ray finally got his shot at the top-rating show – and quickly went against everything Jana had stood for.

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Channel Nine’s recent staff dramas pale in comparison to the epic power struggle that once played out between two of the network’s biggest stars, Ray Martin and Jana Wendt.

Decades after Australian television’s golden era, industry sources are finally lifting the lid on the fierce ambition, bruised egos and ratings pressure that made Nine one of the most cutthroat workplaces in the industry.

And at the centre of it all were Ray and Jana.

An insider tells New Idea that, in the ’90s, Ray, 81, had been “waiting in the wings for years” hoping to return to prime time after conquering daytime television with The Midday Show.

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When Jana, now 70, was all but forced to leave A Current Affair, the job Ray desired was finally within reach.

Jana Wendt joined Ray Martin, George Negus and Ian Leslie on 60 MInutes in 1982 and immediately felt a chill from the boys’ club. (Credit: Archive)

But their famously competitive dynamic had begun long before then. It was 1982, and Ray was presenting 60 Minutes alongside Ian Leslie and the late George Negus.

Bosses then decided to add a 20-something Jana to the line-up. She’d been a newsreader at Network 10 and her arrival reportedly did not go down well with 60 Minutes’ established correspondents.

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According to founding executive producer Gerald Stone, Ray, Ian and George were “furious” about Jana’s appointment.

In his memoir, Stone recalled each of them confronted him over the decision, which they regarded as “a slap in the face to them and a terrible blow to 60 Minutes’ hard-won reputation”.

Jana later admitted their workplace was “built on friction”. (Credit: ABC/AAP)

Eventually, the trio came around after seeing Jana’s work, but the icy welcome was an early taste of the fierce competition that would come to define Nine’s star-studded newsroom.

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By the late ’80s, Ray and Jana had both moved on from 60 Minutes, but the rivalry for television supremacy was only heating up.

Ray became king of daytime television on Midday, while Jana landed one of Nine’s most coveted jobs, hosting A Current Affair.

Why did Jana Wendt leave A Current Affair?

Nicknamed ‘The Perfumed Steamroller’, Jana ruled the 6.30pm slot with a combination of glamour, authority and an uncompromising interview style that made her one of Australian TV’s most formidable stars.

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Still, behind the scenes, Jana grew increasingly at odds with Nine over the direction of A Current Affair.

As the program moved away from harder news towards more populist stories, tensions mounted. By late 1992, amid contract disputes and frustration over the show’s changing tone, Jana sensationally walked away from the desk before leaving Nine altogether in 1995.

And waiting in the wings was Ray.

Ray’s said to have had his eye on Jana’s ACA chair while on The Midday Show. (Credit: Archive )

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After original A Current Affair host Mike Willesee briefly returned in 1993, Ray triumphantly secured Jana’s former chair in early 1994. He stayed with the show until 1998.

“It cemented his status as Nine’s supreme anchor, and Ray embraced the very direction Jana had resisted,” dishes the insider.

“Lighter, human-interest stories dominated his ACA. Looking back, you can imagine that would have stung.”

In the years since, Ray and Jana have remained cordial. They reunite for various 60 Minutes anniversary specials and, in 2020, honoured Gerald Stone at his memorial.

“They have both left extraordinary legacies,” adds the source.

“But behind the ratings was one of the most fascinating power shifts Aussie TV has ever seen.”