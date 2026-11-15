“Hearts are set”: Seven’s shock hosting shake-up for The Morning Show

NEED TO KNOW Larry Emdur could reportedly be preparing to leave The Morning Show .

could reportedly be preparing to . Seven bosses are said to have Edwina Bartholomew in mind as his potential replacement.

as his potential replacement. The Sunrise presenter is reportedly a popular choice with both viewers and co-host Kylie Gillies .

. Larry is said to be supportive of the potential handover.

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With new whispers Larry Emdur could be signing off from The Morning Show in the near future, attention is turning to who could take over from the veteran host.

But if the latest buzz is on the money, Seven bosses have already earmarked Edwina Bartholomew to be Kylie Gillies’ new partner in crime!

“Everyone assumes they’re looking at another man to take over the reins, but they’ve got their heart set on Eddy,” our source exclusively dishes.

“Viewers absolutely love her, and Kylie loves her too.

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Eddy and Kylie always have a blast together. (Credit: Instagram)

“They always have a blast together whenever Eddy fills in for Laz, so it makes perfect sense. Eddy is basically the female version of Larry – down-to-earth, always up for a laugh, loves a bit of fun and gets along with everyone!

“The bosses want to keep things fresh without losing what viewers love about the show, so she’s an obvious choice.”

A bigger gig could mean more than just a career high for Edwina, 43, who has been Sunrise’s news presenter since March 2021.

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An established role on The Morning Show couch would offer greater routine and flexibility, making it easier to balance her professional ambitions with life at home as a wife and mum of two.

“Family is a huge priority for Eddy, so a role that fits more comfortably around home life would be a real win,” explains our insider.

“She’s ambitious, but she also wants that balance. This could be the kind of opportunity that lets her have both.”

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The pair have plenty of chemistry in front of the camera. (Credit: Instagram)

Then there is the historic country property renovation project in Carcoar that Eddy is reportedly keen to give more attention to as the venture continues to grow.

“Carcoar is something she’s genuinely passionate about, and she wants to give it the attention it deserves,” says the source.

“A new role could open doors professionally while giving her more time to focus on the business too. It would be a pretty exciting next chapter.”

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Of course, taking over from a personality as popular as Larry, 61, who also hosts The Chase Australia, would be no small feat. But if Eddy does get the nod, it sounds as though she’d have his full support.

While neither Larry’s departure nor Eddy’s potential appointment has been confirmed, our insider believes the handover could be a particularly friendly one.

Larry is a huge fan of Eddy. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Larry would be genuinely happy to see Eddy take over,” the source continues. “He thinks she’s the bee’s knees and would be a great fit alongside Kylie, 59.

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“He’d be cheering her on from the sidelines – and there would be no hard feelings. If anything, he’d be one of her biggest supporters.”

So, could Eddy soon be sharing the morning couch with Kylie permanently? Viewers certainly seem convinced.

“Two peas in a pod,” one viewer commented on Instagram recently when the duo teamed up on the couch. Another said, “my favourite two.”