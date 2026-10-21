“What happened to your head of hair?” Logie winner baffles fans with unrecognisable throwback snap

One of Australia’s most beloved TV stars has stunned fans by sharing a surprising childhood photo.

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The host and Gold Logie winner, 61, took to Instagram to take a trip down memory lane… specifically to 1973.

“On this day 1973, a little Larry in the flotilla as Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the Sydney Opera House… And don’t you wanna just squeeze those pudgy cheeks??”

The former monarch opened the beloved Sydney landmark on October 20, 1973, when thousands stood on the steps as history was made.

Did you realise that this is Larry Emdur? (Credit: Instagram)

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It turns out that Larry Emdur also saw the moment for himself when he was eight years old.

To mark the occasion, he shared a photo of himself staring at the camera while a boat passed. Fans are taken aback by the adorable throwback, where The Chase Australia host has a full head of hair.

“So cute, those cheeks were made to squeeze 😍,” one fan commented.

“Looks like a bloke that wished he saw the bridge opening instead 😂,” another joked.

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“What happened to your head of hair Larry???😮” one of his followers said in disbelief, with another adding, “Didn’t recognise you with hair Mr E!”

Another follower thought he still looked the same, and another commented, “Who knew this person would grow up to be the nicest person on TV?”

It was a joyous memory for The Morning Show host, who has been candid about his “happy” childhood.

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Larry Emdur surprised followers with his nostalgic photo. (Credit: Getty)

“It was spent doing simple things … heading to the beach for a swim and having fish and chips together,” he exclusively told New Idea.

“Happiness back then didn’t mean having 100,000 likes on Instagram.”

In particular, he fondly remembers spending time at the pools in Bondi, which inspired his memoir, Happy As.

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“I was drinking a coffee and watching a family sitting on the benches. The parents and kids were all glued to their phones – tapping away on their phones and iPads,” he explained to us.

“It was the same spot where my parents would have sat hundreds of times watching us play – it made me nostalgic for the past and grateful that I grew up when I did.”





