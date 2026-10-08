The real reason Dr Chris Brown didn’t propose to girlfriend Lorraine in Europe

Dr Chris Brown and his girlfriend, Lorraine Monforte, have been at the centre of engagement speculation for months, but there’s no ring yet.

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Fans were convinced a picture-perfect proposal was on the cards during their recent European holiday, where Chris, 48, even met Lorraine’s Scandinavian family.

But while the trip ticked all the boxes, New Idea understands that there was a very different priority behind the scenes.

“They don’t need a ring to prove that they’re committed,” an insider tells us.

In fact, insiders say Chris’ willingness to share his relationship with publicist Lorraine, 41, publicly is a sign of how serious he is about her.

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Fans were expecting Dr Chris Brown to propose to Lorraine Monforte in Europe, but there’s no ring yet. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Historically, Chris has been incredibly private when it comes to the women he dates. The fact that he is comfortable sharing this relationship and letting people see this side of his life says a lot,” they add.

While their relationship continues to go from strength to strength, Lorraine is focused on her children over a ring.

“There’s been this assumption that because they went away together and Chris was spending time with Lorraine’s family, there must be a proposal coming,” says our source.

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“But Lorraine isn’t sitting around desperately waiting for a ring. She’s already been married and she has children to consider. There’s a much bigger picture here than whether Dr Chris planned to propose on a European holiday.”

According to insiders, Lorraine’s two children, from her previous relationship, remain at the centre of all her major decisions.

“Lorraine is incredibly protective of her children,” the source explains. “She’s not going to suddenly uproot their lives or make major decisions because she’s dating someone famous. Chris understands that.”

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Rather than marriage, sources claim the couple’s biggest conversation is actually how they will navigate their family life as Chris makes the move into breakfast radio.

Unlike television, where the vet has traditionally kept his private life largely separate from his on-screen persona, radio thrives on personal anecdotes from their home life.

The couple are not said to be prioritising marriage now. (Credit: Instagram)

“That’s probably the bigger conversation happening between them right now than a wedding,” says one insider.

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“When Chris and Lorraine got together, he was primarily a television personality. He could turn up, do his job and keep his private life private.

“Breakfast radio is completely different. To really connect with listeners, you’re expected to tell stories about what happened at home last night, what your partner said to you, what you’re arguing about, where you’ve been and what’s happening with your family.

“That’s a very different proposition for somebody like Chris.”

While Lorraine is setting clear boundaries, she’s fully supportive of Chris’ next career move and couldn’t be prouder. But when it comes to their future, they’ll be keeping some things just for themselves.

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