EXCLUSIVE: Dr Chris Brown hints at engagement to publicist girlfriend

NEED TO KNOW Dr Chris Brown and girlfriend Lorraine Monforte spark engagement buzz during a loved-up outing in Sydney over Easter weekend.

and girlfriend spark during a loved-up outing in Sydney over Easter weekend. The pair have just celebrated their anniversary , leading some to wonder if a proposal happened then.

, leading some to wonder if a happened then. Dr Chris and publicist Lorraine used to work together on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

on New Idea first revealed the relationship in May 2025 , but it began long before they went public.

, but it began long before they went public. The Australian vet’s family has reportedly already given Lorraine their tick of approval.

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Dr Chris Brown looked like the cat that got the cream, appropriate given his veterinarian profession, during a new outing with his publicist partner, Lorraine Monforte – and it’s left sources convinced wedding bells are about to ring out!

New Idea spied the smitten pair in Sydney over the Easter weekend.

Fresh from a dip at their local beach, Clovelly (hence Lorraine’s terry-towel robe), our exclusive photos show the couple laughing up a storm while dining at a cafe, before leaving hand-in-hand.

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It was a rare public display of affection as Chris and Lorraine, who has two kids from a previous marriage, do their best to fly under the radar.

Dr Chris and girlfriend Lorraine spent the Easter weekend together in Sydney as they celebrated their anniversary. (Credit: Media Mode)

How long have Dr Chris Brown and Lorraine been dating?

New Idea was the first to report on their relationship in May 2025.

However, insiders say they have actually been dating for two years and recently marked their anniversary.

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“This relationship is the real deal,” dishes a source close to the pair. “They’ve built something really solid away from the spotlight.”

Last October, New Idea was told that an engagement was “definitely on the cards” and that Chris’ family “approved” of Lorraine potentially becoming his wife.

Now, the pair’s loved-up date has some wondering if the Australian vet might have popped the question on their anniversary!

Chris and Lorraine held hands as they walked home together. (Credit: Media Mode)

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Chris, 47, and Lorraine originally met on the set of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! when he was co-host, and she was part of Network 10’s publicity team. They became friendly.

“Lorraine understood Chris’ world straight away,” the insider explains.

“She’s worked in television, so she gets the pressure, the attention, and everything that comes with it. Lorraine has quietly become someone Chris really leans on.”

In another sign that they are likely headed to the altar, Lorraine has also been helping Chris behind the scenes on a few projects, including his Drool pet care range’s Instagram account.

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Chris and Lorraine have “found something truly special”, spills New Idea‘s source. (Credit: Media Mode)

Lorraine also appears to be the driving force behind the fun new ‘influencer’ type content Chris has been posting on his own social media.

“They’ve got exciting things lined up for 2026 and beyond,” says New Idea’s source.

“They are happy, enjoying what they have and celebrating the milestones as they come. There’s a lot of love there, and it’s only getting stronger.”

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