New Idea can exclusively reveal that Dr Chris Brown is officially off the market!

We’ve been told the handsome vet is in the throes of a new romance with TV publicist Lorraine Monforte, who worked with Chris when he hosted I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

While the pair are keeping their relationship on the down low, they recently enjoyed a loved-up holiday to Norway and Lapland (Finland) together.

While there, they even saw the Northern Lights!

Chris and Lorraine shared solo shots of the Northern Lights while in Tromso, Norway. (Credit: Instagram)

In keeping with their low-key status, Chris and Lorraine only shared solo photos from their getaway on social media, although his voice could be heard in one video she uploaded.

“They are very happy together,” a source confirms.

Chris was last linked to model Brooke Meredith, whom he started seeing in 2020. Before Brooke, he dated TV presenter Liv Phyland and journalist Kendall Bora.

Prior to that, he had relationships with Home and Away star Kassandra Clementi, Channel 9 sports reporter Roz Kelly, and stage and screen actress Zoe Ventoura.

Lorraine used to work with Chris. (Credit: Instagram)

While Dr Chris Brown is notoriously private about his love life, he has on occasion opened up about dating in the public eye.

“It’s hard to meet the right person,” he admitted to Stellar in early 2024.

“That extra layer of speculation and interest…once you’re actually in a relationship, it’s easy, but it’s meeting that person at the start that’s really hard. You could potentially be on your first date, and you get photographed.”

“And then there’s a search for who this person is, what her backstory is, and then all of a sudden, it becomes something that it may not be at that stage.”

Back in 2018, the former television vet also admitted to our sister publication TV Week that he “had never” and would never “boast” about who he was dating.

