You can make The Block’s winning dish at home – and its kid approved!

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Another season of The Block might be over, but you can still get involved in all the action.

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You can try the winning meal created by Lisa and Rosco in your own kitchen.

Every year, Blockheads are given a cooking challenge, and Lisa and Rosco won in 2026 with their dish: Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta.

You can make Lisa and Rosco’s winning Block dish at home. (Credit: Youfoodz)

Their victory saw them win back their own sauna as part of the prize pool, and the meal was also turned into a limited-edition Youfoodz dish.

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For a limited time only, you can order The Block-inspired dish with the ready-made meal delivery service Youfoodz.

Packed with 40g of protein, the dish combines tender beef meatballs, smoky chorizo, and a rich tomato-and-capsicum ragu with fusilli pasta.

If you’re after a hearty, home-cooked meal after a busy day at work, this one will be sure to impress the family.

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Named after Lisa and Rosco’s oldest son, Lando, it already has a child’s seal of approval.

“Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta is a really special one for us. It was inspired by our family, our son Lando, and the kind of hearty meal we loved enjoying after a real day on the tools,” Lisa and Rosco said.

The meal saw them win the cooking challenge for 2026. (Credit: Youfoodz)

“We had so much fun creating it for the Youfoodz challenge, so to now see it brought to life as a real Youfoodz meal is pretty surreal.

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“We’re absolutely stoked that people around Australia can give it a try and get a little taste of our family and our time on The Block.”

Lando’s Meatballs & Chorizo Pasta with Tomato Capsicum Sauce will be available for a limited time from 15 October at youfoodz.com.au.

